It's that time again—Google is rolling out monthly security patches for Nexus and Pixel devices, but you don't have to wait. The system images and OTA files are now live and ready for your sideloading pleasure. In addition, the monthly security bulletin is available for your perusal if you want to know what's being patched this time around.
As usual, there are a multiple builds for some phones because of minor carrier differences. Make sure you grab the right one. Here are all the new builds.
- Pixel – NJH47D, NHG47O (Verizon), NKG47M (T-Mobile), NZH54B (Deutsche Telekom)
- Pixel XL –NJH47D, NHG47O (Verizon), NKG47M (T-Mobile), NZH54B (Deutsche Telekom)
- Pixel C – N2G48B
- Nexus 6P – N2G48B
- Nexus 5X – N2G47Z
- Nexus 6 – N6F27H
- Nexus Player – N2G48B
- Nexus 9 LTE – N9F27F
- Nexus 9 Wi-Fi – N4F27I
The system images can be used to flash your device back to the stock software no matter what you're currently running. However, you need to have an unlocked bootloader. The OTA files will update your device from the previous software, and the bootloader does not need to be locked.
The security bulletin includes a list of all the vulnerabilities addressed in this update. There are plenty of them, but Google says it is not aware of any being used as exploits in the wild. There are two patch levels again this month; one for 7/1 that has most of the fixes, and another for 7/5 with a few extras. The source code for these patches will be in AOSP in the next 48 hours.
- Source:
- OTA Files,
- System Images,
- Security Bulletin
