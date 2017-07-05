Amazon is preparing for its 'Prime Day, which arrives July 11 with major site-wide discounts in tow. It's like the Steam Summer Sale, except you buy real physical objects instead of games you'll never get around to playing. Amazon has made a few deals live early for Prime users, and dropped the price of the refurbished Echo Dot to just $29.99.

Let's talk about the Echo Dot first. This is the most recent model (second-generation), but it is refurbished. You can buy it in white or black, and it works identically to the larger Echo speaker. That means you can ask it to play music, order pizza, call your friends, or even set reminders (coughGooglecough). You need Amazon Prime to get the sale price.

If you have a device with Alexa, there are a few ealy Prime Day deals live. The Wemo Mini Smart Plug is $27.99 ($7 off), the Phillips Hue Go Light is $44.99 ($15 off), and the Arlo Q 2-pack security system is $244.99 ($105 off). There are a few random non-tech items on sale too, like Kylo Ren's lightsaber and a duck squeaker toy. You can find all of the live discounts at the third link below.

It's also worth noting that Amazon now allows users to subscribe to Prime from Alexa, by saying "Alexa, sign me up for Prime." If you do this, the first year of Prime will only be $79 - $20 off the normal price. Not bad.