The Samsung Gear 360 was the company's first entry into the 360-degree camera market, released in the United States in August of last year. A new model was unveiled alongside the Galaxy S8, and as we've seen over the past few months, the price of the original version has continued to fall. Now the first Gear 360 is just $140 on Amazon, the lowest we've seen it at.

This version has two wide-angle F.20 lenses on each side, which come together to create photos and video. You can record at up to 3840x1920, which is a little low for a 360-degree camera, but you can take a peek at some sample footage to judge for yourself. The camera is also IP53-rated for dust and splash resistance.

The only major downside to this camera is compatibility. Officially, it only works with select Samsung phones (S6, S7, S8, Note5, etc), but there are various modded APKs for use with other Android devices (your mileage may vary). You can find the camera at the source link below.