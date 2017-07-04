When we last covered the LineageOS project, support for the Nexus 9 was added along with a few phones from Xiaomi. Since then, more devices have been added to the official builds, and there are a wealth of new features in the ROM. Without any further ado, let's take a look.

First, it might be best to go over some of the functionality added since our last post. You can now disable album art on the lockscreen, the sensitive numbers list has been expanded with entries for new countries, the alarm clock can now set a system profile when an alarm triggers, and the ROM's media codecs have been updated. In addition, the custom quick settings toggles are now more deeply integrated into the OS, which means new toggles with more abilities can be added in the future.

Jelly running on LineageOS.

The largest improvement is in LineageOS' new browser, Jelly (not that jelly). We first looked at the app in a comparison post of browsers for low-end devices, and it looked very promising at the time. Since then, a huge list of features have been added. Incognito mode works much better, there are new search suggestions available, Do Not Track and Safe Browsing are now supported, and links can now be opened in external apps.

Finally, we come to the list of new devices, which all have LineageOS 14.1 (Android 7.1) builds available:

Nexus 9 LTE (flounder_lte)

Motorola Droid 4 (maserati) - updated from LineageOS 13.0

Motorola Droid Bionic (targa) - updated from LineageOS 13.0

Motorola RAZR/RAZR MAXX (GSM) (umts_spyder) - updated from LineageOS 13.0

Motorola Droid RAZR/RAZR MAXX (CDMA) (spyder) - updated from LineageOS 13.0

NVIDIA Shield TV 2015 (foster)

NVIDIA Shield Tablet (shieldtablet) - updated from LineageOS 13.0

I love seeing old devices, like the 2011 Droid RAZR, continue to be supported by the custom ROM community. Let us know how you've been enjoying LineageOS, if you use it, in the comments below.