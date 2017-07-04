It isn't quite Prime Day yet, but that isn't stopping ZeroLemon from starting the party early. The company just tossed up sales for a ton of items, including a smattering of batteries, battery cases, screen protectors, cables, and chargers. Some items are even up to 70% off, though most of the more attractive items are between 20-50%.
The company is offering discounts on a whopping 28 individual items. Obviously, we can't discuss every one of them here, and some of them are for iOS devices, but there are a few worth highlighting. Keep in mind that you'll need to use a coupon code for each discount. All coupon codes are listed down at the bottom next to their relevant item, as well as near the prices for each discussed below.
If you are looking for a case with a built-in battery, that's ZeroLemon's shtick. Included in the sale are battery cases for the LG V10 ($49.99 with coupon code DX98GZ7I), V20 ($49.99 with coupon code JSD6N4UQ), OnePlus 3/3T ($44.99 with coupon code QOCILQGJ), Pixel ($47.99 with coupon code YYE3DNYK), Pixel XL ($49.79 with coupon code DMCZXBUH), and the iPhone 6 ($17.99 with coupon code 6D9M73FS .
Capacities vary quite a lot. But, generally, the bigger the phone, the bigger the battery ZeroLemon was able to fit in the case. Some of the cases are also a good deal more attractive than others. For instance, the case for OnePlus 3/3T has a significant bulge around the USB-C port that isn't present in most of the others.
If you have a Galaxy Note 4, Amazon even has single ($9.99 with coupon code O8HNG3DV) and double ($14.99 with coupon code YVD5ODEE) packages of internal batteries for the phone on sale.
If you want a battery, but don't want it built into your case, there are also a ton of external battery packs. Those cover a range from the 2600mAh tubular power bank at $4.95 (with coupon code SOALVBJG), to a 9,000mAh external battery that is $7.99 (with coupon code G7YZAASK).
Most of the remaining items on sale are cables, power adapters, and screen protectors. You can get a 3.2' USB 3.1 type C to type C cable for $7.99 each (with coupon code F5MU7ZRZ), a very funky 4-port 54W Type C charger with a removable travel charger for just $9.99 (with coupon code IONNEOHS), and two-packs of glass screen protectors for the Pixel and Pixel XL for just $5.99 (with coupon codes 35N74YQI and WWOF8EOX, respectively).
The full and quite extensive list of items on sale, along with links and coupon codes, is here:
1. ZeroLemon iPad Pro 10.5 inches Screen Protector – 2Pack
Original Price: $13.99
Deal Price: $9.99
Enter code OUZOO37Q at checkout.
2. ZeroLemon USB 3.0 flash drive 64G memory stick for Apple devices – 5 Color
Original Price: $69.99
Deal Price: $39.99
Enter code UV6YU5NI at checkout.
3. ZeroLemon LG V10 9000mAh Battery Case
Original Price: $59.99
Deal Price: $49.99
Enter code DX98GZ7I at checkout.
4. ZeroLemon LG V20 10000mAh Battery Case
Original Price: $59.99
Deal Price: $49.99
Enter code JSD6N4UQ at checkout.
5. ZeroLemon OnePlus 3/3T 7500mAh Battery Case
Original Price: $59.99
Deal Price: $44.99
Enter code QOCILQGJ at checkout.
6. ZeroLemon 9000mAh power bank – 3 Color
Deal Price: $7.99
Enter code G7YZAASK at checkout.
7. ZeroLemon Lightning Cable 10ft – PVC White
Original Price: $9.99
Deal Price: $6.99
Enter code LDZXNLPK at checkout.
8. ZeroLemon 4-Port 54W USB Type C Wall Charger Station – White
Original Price: $24.99
Deal Price: $9.99
Enter code IONNEOHS at checkout.
9. ZeroLemon Google Pixel 65000mAh Battery Case
Original Price: $54.99
Deal Price: $47.99
Enter code YYE3DNYK at checkout.
10. ZeroLemon Google Pixel XL 85000mAh Battery Case
Original Price: $59.99
Deal Price: $49.99
Enter code DMCZXBUH at checkout.
11. ZeroLemon MFI Lightning Cable 2-Pack 10ft – PVC Black & White
Original Price: $18.99
Deal Price: $14 .99
Enter code 6X42KD7G at checkout.
12. ZeroLemon Google Pixel Screen Protector – 2 Pack
Original Price: $7.99
Deal Price: $5.99
Enter code 35N74YQI at checkout.
13. ZeroLemon Google Pixel XL Screen Protector – 2 Pack
Original Price: $8.99
Deal Price: $5.99
Enter code WWOF8EOX at checkout.
14. ZeroLemon 0.25mm Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch[2 PACK]
Original Price: $7.99
Deal Price: $4.99
Enter code WWLCIX55 at checkout.
15. ZeroLemon MFI Lightning Cable 10ft – Rugged Nylon White / Black
Original Price: $14.99
Deal Price: $10.99
Enter code OUCKP27N at checkout.
16. ZeroLemon Lightning Cable 10ft – PVC Black
Original Price: $9.99
Deal Price: $6.99
Enter code 49OT7OGF at checkout.
17. ZeroLemon MFI Lightning Cable 2 Pack 3.2ft – Rugged Black+Rugged Yellow
Original Price: $17.99
Deal Price: $10. 99
Enter code CVWQIBQ2 at checkout.
18. ZeroLemon Lightning Cable 3.2ft 4Pack Pink
Original Price: $21.99
Deal Price: $14. 99
Enter code DZKOUMD4 at checkout.
19. ZeroLemon USB 3.1 Type C to Type C Cable 3.2ft – 1 Pack
Original Price: $11.99
Deal Price: $7. 99
Enter code F5MU7ZRZ at checkout.
20. ZeroLemon 2600mAh portable slim power bank – Black
Original Price: $7.99
Deal Price: $4.99
Enter code SOALVBJG at checkout.
21. ZeroLemon iPhone 6 3100mAh extended Battery Case
Original Price: $39.99
Deal Price: $17.99
Enter code 6D9M73FS at checkout.
22. ZeroLemon GoPro Hero4 Charger Kit With 2 Batteries
Original Price: $14.99
Deal Price: $7.49
Enter code NZIFS4X6 at checkout.
23. ZeroLemon Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPad Air 1/2 and iPad Pro 9.7
Original Price: $12.99
Deal Price: $6.99
Enter code HGERZSQS at checkout.
24. ZeroLemon Lightning Cable 6.4ft Nylon Silver- 2Pack
Original Price: $19.99
Deal Price: $15.99
Enter code XR3PY6ZE at checkout.
25. ZeroLemon Iphone7 razor armor case multiple color
Original Price: $8.99
Deal Price: $2.70
Enter code IUZ3EIN2 at checkout.
26. ZeroLemon Galaxy Note 4 3220mAh replacement battery – 1Pack
Original Price: $14.99
Deal Price: $9.99
Enter code O8HNG3DV at checkout.
27. ZeroLemon Galaxy Note 4 3220mAh replacement battery – 2Pack
Original Price: $19.99
Deal Price: $14.99
Enter code YVD5ODEE at checkout.
28. ZeroLemon Foldable Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard – Black
Original Price: $39.99
Deal Price: $29.99
Enter code FYLJAEIH at checkout.
