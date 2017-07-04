Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Featured App

Cubiscape

Today's roundup is presented by Cubiscape from Peter Kováč. From the outset, Cubiscape may appear uncomplicated in its setup. You simply need to get the ball to its goal. But once you dig in, you will see how devilishly well thought-out and challenging the puzzle design is. As a free-to-play release, you can easily try the game's first 60 human designed levels at no cost. When you do finally run out of these free puzzles, you will have the ability to purchase all new level packs. There is even an endless mode (AI generated levels) with three tiers of difficulty (easy and hard being free as well). This mode will be appreciated more by the seasoned players that already know a lot about the game mechanics and more complex elements. The game has more than twenty active elements (either enemy or tile types) that are sometimes combined in a very peculiar way. And unlike most free-to-play games, there are no annoying advertisements present to interrupt your gaming. So no matter how you slice it, Cubiscape offers a premium experience in a wonderfully free package.

--

Original puzzle game with amazing gameplay and stylish graphics. Can you escape the evil cubes that are hunting you? Play for free now to find out. 60 free campaign levels. No ads. Free random challenges - endless supply of levels. Easy to play, hard to master.

Games

OXENFREE

Android Police coverage: Oxenfree is an awesome point-and-click game set in the 80's, and now it's on Android

Point and click adventure games tend to work pretty well on the Android platform thanks to the simple control scheme. That is why I am always happy to see quality titles in the genre appear on the Play Store. This week we have OXENFREE, a port of the popular PC game that tells the story of a group of friends and their supernatural journey. If you are a fan of the hit Netflix show Stranger Things, OXENFREE pretty much has the same feel and atmosphere. If that sounds good to you, then you can pick up this release for $4.99 without worry of any advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

The critically acclaimed, mind-bending adventure comes to Android with custom touch controls. Oxenfree is a supernatural thriller about a group of friends who unwittingly open a ghostly rift. Play as Alex, a bright, rebellious teenager who brings her new stepbrother Jonas to an overnight party on an old military island. The night takes a terrifying turn when you unwittingly open a ghostly gate spawned from the island’s cryptic past. How you deal with these events, your peers, and the ominous creatures you’ve unleashed is up to you.

RAYSTORM

Android Police coverage: Classic shoot 'em up RAYSTORM is finally available on Android

For all of you shoot 'em up fans out there, RAYSTORM should be a familiar title. Originally released in the arcade, it made its way to the PS1 all the way back in 1997. While it received a port to iOS about five years ago, it finally landed on Android this last week. Despite the late arrival, RAYSTORM is one of the best shoot 'em ups ever created. Seriously, this is up there among Ikaruga, R-Type, and DoDonPachi. If that sounds appealing to you, then don't hesitate to pick up RAYSTORM at its sale price of $7.99. And don't worry, there are absolutely no advertisements or in-app purchases included with that acquisition.

--

RAY trilogy continuous delivery campaign. Sequel RAYSTORM is special price $7.99 until rolling out RAYCRISIS. TAITO is famous for arcade shooting games, and the RAY trilogy is one of its most beloved series. Beloved for its beautiful 3D graphics and exhilarating pace, the series’ second installment (following RAYFORCE) is now available in app form.

All That Remains: Part 1

Android Police coverage: Glitch Games' newest creation, All That Remains: Part 1, looks fantastic

All That Remains: Part 1 is the beginning of a new room escape series from Glitch Games. It features a protagonist who is stuck in a bunker and must find a way to escape in order to help his sister. While the premise is nothing new, the story along with the gameplay is quite entertaining. Short of some shoddy voice acting, All That Remains: Part 1 is a solid effort worth the asking price of $1.49.

--

Waking up in what appears to be his father’s old bunker, Campbell Price is confused. Last night was pretty crazy, but not THAT crazy. How did he end up here? Hearing a familiar voice over a 2-way radio, your sister says you’ve been put in the bunker for your own safety. Fearing for your sister’s life, who has also been locked up for her protection, you must escape the bunker and find her before it’s too late.

Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow

Android Police coverage: [Update: Officially launched] Hands-on: Futurama Worlds of Tomorrow, a clone of a clone

Oh, poor Futurama. This is not what any fan of the TV series ever wanted to see done with the property. Think of a Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff clone with even worse gameplay and you will get the idea of what this title offers. As a pure cash-in on the IP, it is surprising to see that it was sadly sanctioned by the creators, seeing that they just did an AMA on Reddit promoting this junk. Frankly, everyone involved should be ashamed of themselves. Obviously, since this is a free-to-play game, there are advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to$99.99 per item. Even for hardcore fans of the TV series, I would wholeheartedly recommend staying as far away from this title as possible.

--

The next epic Futurama adventure has finally arrived. Play with all your favorite characters, build your own New New York, combat against alien species and explore unfamiliar planets on a mission to save the universe. Buckle your seatbelts, blast off into space, and play the new Futurama game. Relive the show in this thrilling and hilarious game that will have you crying in tears. The funny never ends when you play as Fry, Leela, Bender or any of your favorite characters from the critically-acclaimed Fox series, Futurama. Is the future safe in your hands? PLAY FUTURAMA: WORLDS OF TOMORROW to find out.

Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire

Android Police coverage: Final Fantasy XV mobile spin-off 'A New Empire' is more pay-to-win junk

Yet another cash-in title, this time we have Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire. It is a clear Clash of Clans clone with a Final Fantasy XV skin. It is heavily geared towards constantly asking you for money and hits a paywall at level six. Essentially this game is everything that is wrong with mobile gaming and is completely unapologetic about it. If it were up to me, games like this would be illegal, but since I am just a humble writer, all I can do is voice my concern that Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire is pure garbage with $199.99 per item in-app purchases.

--

Be the hero of your own Final Fantasy XV adventure in the brand new mobile strategy game Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire. Build your own kingdom, discover powerful magic, and dominate the realm alongside all of your friends. Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire is a mobile adventure that lets you rewrite a favorite classic to fulfill your unique destiny.

2-bit Cowboy Rides Again

2-bit Cowboy Rides Again is a new sidescrolling platformer similar in style to old Gameboy games. It is a sequel to the original 2-bit Cowboy, which also was released by the reputable Crescent Moon Games. This time around it is up to you to round up escaped bandits who just busted out of jail. Frankly, if you are a fan of classic platforming action, 2-bit Cowboy Rides Again is a perfect choice that can be picked up for the low price of $2.99.

--

When the bandits bust out of jail, it's up to you, Sheriff, to round 'em up. Journey across vast plains on your trusty steed. Dive into flooded town ruins. Take on mini missions to earn extra cash, then spend it on fancy hats and shiny belt buckles. Gamble at casinos and drink at saloons. The legend of the Old West rides again.

Pathos

Pathos is a stylistic tale about a child who is moving their way through the foster care system. The gameplay is similar to Lara Croft Go and its subsequent spin-offs. Where it diverges is in the fact that it asks you to flip your phone's screen as a gameplay mechanic. This is something of an original concept. If that sounds good to you, then you can pick up Pathos for $2.49 without worry of any advertisements or in-app purchases contained within.

--

Pathos will take you on a journey of discovery by guiding a young girl, Pan, through an unknown world. Through the use of puzzles you will help Pan overcome her obstacles and travel with her through the strange lands. Perspective plays a huge role and offers you an interesting mechanic to play with. Gain friends, build paths and work around the mysterious Denizens.

The Quest - Hero of Lukomorye

The Quest - Hero of Lukomorye is a new stand-alone expansion for Redshift Games's The Quest. While it can be accessed in the main title's menu, there is no need to actually have The Quest installed, as you can just download The Quest - Hero of Lukomorye and play through its whole campaign on its own. If you are an old-school RPG fan, then I would recommend looking into this release. You can pick it up for $2.99, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases to worry about.

--

An expansion by Zarista Games. The Quest - Hero of Lukomorye is an expansion to The Quest, a beautifully hand-drawn open world role playing game with old school grid-based movement and turn based combat. After enabling the expansion, you can explore new areas and adventures. However, if you don't have The Quest, you can also play the expansion as a standalone game.

in:dark

If you are familiar with Downwell then you should have a good idea of what in:dark is all about. Essentially it is your job to descend down a shaft filled with enemies and obstacles while trying to acquire new skills that will help in your progression. The design of the game is quite pleasing, with its pixel-based graphics and the touch control scheme is intuitive and a pleasure to use. in:dark is offered as a premium release that costs $3.49 and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included.

--

Memories become broken. The hero was drifting in the dark sea where various enemies and traps were waiting. While connecting the body and the bare soul with a single chain, I am just seeking what is behind this darkness. Beyond the limit of life to the bottom of dark water. What is waiting deep in the ocean ....

Mini DAYZ - Survival Game

Now here is something interesting. Someone has taken the gameplay from DayZ and created a top-down 2D recreation. The thing is, it retains all of the problems found in the main game. Hunger and thirst build up way too quickly, even after just eating something, you will soon starve. Then there are performance issues, where the game freezes or has a poor framerate. While the gameplay itself can be fun, a lot of work needs to be done to make the performance and overall experience acceptable. Hopefully, the developers have it within them to fix what is wrong here, unlike the devs for the PC game. Honestly, though, at least Mini DAYZ - Survival Game is free, though there are some advertisements found within.

--

How long can you survive in a post-apocalyptic world? Find out in Mini DAYZ now - an official pixel art rendition of the massively successful PC survival game - played by over 3 million fans. 100% free, without in-app purchases. It is you against the world in Mini DAYZ: explore a randomly generated map and scavenge for food, ammo and supplies.

Flick Kick Goalkeeper

Flick Kick Goalkeeper is a simple game of guessing which direction to swipe in order to have your goalie catch the ball. So sure, it may not be the deepest experience, but it can be a fun time waster. My only issue with it is the fact that advertisements are frequent and they can not be removed.

--

PikPok presents. Can you save the match for your team? Show your skills and keep the opposition out. Dominate strikers with power-ups and bring in defenders to reduce their options. You’re the goal keeper – it all comes down to you. Can you keep a clean sheet?

Thermidor 1789 JRPG - Demo

I would like to point out that Thermidor 1789 JRPG is, in fact, a demo and not a full fledged game. That means the content will be short. I am assuming the intention with this being released on the Play Store is to allow users a trial run with the gameplay. In that regard, it succeeds, as Thermidor 1789 JRPG has left me intrigued as to what the full game will offer. So yeah, if you are a JRPG fan, you can check out this demo for free and without worry of advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

This is a (very) early DEMO build of the first battle in "Thermidor" JRPG. We have decided to release this demo because we want to show to the android community how our JRPG Thermidor game could look like and play on mobile. Of course Thermidor is at a pretty early stage of development and the final version will be a lot more polished and packed with content.

Word Stars - Magic Puzzles

Word Stars - Magic Puzzles is a new word-based puzzle game on the Play Store where you are given a certain amount of letters that need to be used to create as many words as possible. Much like Boggle, but often with fewer letters on the board. Sadly, in order to gamify the $19.99 per item in-app purchases, there are powerups that will give you an upper hand. While the game is not multiplayer, individual challenges will be easier if you pay for a bunch of these powerups.

--

Word Stars is the best word connect puzzle with a new kind of brain workout challenge. Enjoy hours of free brain training in this incredibly addictive and brain busting twist on word search puzzle games. It's simple to play, just swipe your finger over the bubble letters to search for all the hidden words... but there's a twist. After you connect the words each puzzle has a fun magic word challenge, solve the trivia riddle to win the puzzle.

Grand Prix Story 2

Grand Prix Story 2 is a new simulation game from Kairosoft Co.,Ltd that focuses on building a successful racing team. Sadly it differs a lot from the original title in the series as it is now a free-to-play title that focuses on in-app purchases that happen to range up to $42.99 per item. So if you are looking for a competent racing team simulation game, I would recommend picking up the first game in the series, as Grand Prix Story 2 is just another run of the mill FTP release.

--

Sit back and watch your cars break speed records as they race to the checkered flag in this racing team management simulator. Pick any type of car you like and get busy designing your perfect machine. Train mechanics to bring out their full potential, and have them build you the fastest cars ever. Don't forget to coach your drivers as well. They need to be as good as the machines they drive.

Spot it - A card game to challenge your friends

Spot it - A card game to challenge your friends takes a competent pattern recognition party game and adds plenty of free-to-play mechanics ensuring the game is ruined in its digital form. Why Asmodee Digital felt this was a good idea I have no idea, as most of their games have a premium price and feature very little IAPs. Hopefully, this is not a sign of their future plans, as it is pretty disheartening to see a game ruined just for the money.

--

Gotta match 'em all. The game officially transposed from Spot It., the famous symbol-matching card game. In Spot It. Duel, match symbols to build combos with the help of your Dobble friends and his powers. Go through short, intense games against other players to earn the most points and get to the top of the leaderboards. Play with friends, family and other players worldwide in multiplayer or Special Events.

That's You!

So okay, That's You! is not explicitly a game, but an app that allows you to control a game on the PS4. To be more specific, it is an app that controls the PS4 game That's You!. Obviously, you will need to own That's You! for PS4 in order to make use of this controller app. If that so happens to describe your situation, then you can grab That's You! for free without worry of any advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

That's You. is the companion app you need to play the hilarious That’s You. game for the PlayStation®4 system. Please note: This app acts as a controller. PlayStation®4 system, That’s You. game, and That’s You. Companion App required to play. PS4™ system and That’s You. game for the PS4 system sold separately. Find out what you and your friends really think about each other in the party game where the questions are all about… YOU.

