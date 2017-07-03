Android O will see a major revamp of the OS's emoji art. This revamp is, to put it in the most objective terms possible, bad. But maybe some people like bad things, and I can respect that. So, today I'm asking you all to voice your (possibly very bad) opinions about the upcoming change to Android's previously-wonderful little feelings-blobs which will see them transformed into over-designed knockoffs of Apple and Samsung's emoji libraries.

This post is very, very tongue in cheek. Also, it's the day before the fourth of July, and things are a little slow. If you're celebrating, have a happy fourth tomorrow, and if not, we'll be back in full force here on Wednesday.

Blobmoji or O-moji? Blobmoji for life

O-moji (my answer is bad and I should feel bad) View Results