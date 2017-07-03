The Open Beta builds for the OnePlus 3/3T keep on rolling and this time we've got a couple of nice new features and improvements that should please those of you who like to try out new features before they're ready for the general public.
The new builds are 19 for the OnePlus 3 and 10 for the OnePlus 3T and they carry version 2.1 of the all new OnePlus Launcher, which we started seeing back in March. This new version has dynamic icons for the Weather and Calendar, new settings to change the homescreen's grid and icons, and a Pixel Launcher-like history to display the most recently used apps on the top row of the app drawer.
Beside the launcher, the OP3/3T can now tell you the battery level of connected Bluetooth devices, which is especially handy for headsets so you can easily tell when they need a charge. Also, you can now adjust the clock widget's size and email addresses should be hyperlinked inside text messages. Oh, and let's not forget the "dazzling" animations for incoming calls.
Here's the changelog as provided by OnePlus and you can check the source links below that to grab the download for your device.
All new OnePlus Launcher v2.1:
- Supports dynamic icons for Weather and Calendar
- Added ‘Home screen layout’ under launcher settings for grid and icon customizations
- Grid layout will be kept irrespective of display size changes
- Added search history records in app drawer, displaying the 5 most recent apps on the first row
- Newly installed apps will now be tagged with a blue dot for easier recognition
- You can access icon pack resources on the Play store directly under launcher settings
- User interface improvements during widget selection
- Launcher version information is now visible under launcher settings
Other additions:
- Added an option to display battery status of connected bluetooth devices
- Added OnePlus widget (Not usable on Shelf)
- Email address recognition within the text message contents
- Size of clock widget is now adjustable
- Updated UI style for Clock
Optimizations:
- Smart Callback works even better now
- Incoming call animations are more dazzling than ever
- OnePlus font optimizations for select languages
- Compatibility optimizations for various bluetooth devices
