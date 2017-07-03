Wireless charging hasn't died down in the way that many people thought it would, but it hasn't exactly made a comeback either. But being built-in on two of the biggest Android flagships, the Galaxy S8 and LG G6, has to count for something, right? For those of you with recent Samsung phones, Choetech's fast wireless charger can now be purchased for just $13.99 with a coupon code.

This actually isn't the first time we've featured this particular product in a Deal Alert; back in April, we collaborated with Choetech to offer this up for $16.50. That was already a great deal, but $13.99 is outrageously low for a wireless charger that has fast charging and allows your phone to stand up. Plus, since it has two coils built in, it's usable in both portrait and landscape mode. If you have a Galaxy S8, S8+, S7, S7 edge, S6 edge+, or Note5, your device will fast charge on this charger. Other devices like the Nexus 6 and LG G6 will still charge normally, but not at the quicker rate that Samsung's products will.

Interested? To get that $13.99 price, you'll have to use coupon code 7QPEXYNQ at checkout. Shipping is free if you're a Prime subscriber or spend over $25. Go to the source link below to make your purchase.