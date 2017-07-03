Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous 2 weeka or so.

Featured App

TeamSnap-Sport Team Management

Today's roundup is presented by TeamSnap-Sport Team Management, from TeamSnap, Inc. As you can imagine, it can often be pretty challenging to coordinate and organize youth and recreational sports. Luckily TeamSnap-Sport Team Management is here to help. Not only is there a centralized calendar that will synchronize an event's information to each and everyone's device, but you also have the ability to see who is scheduled to come to a game and who isn't. And if that was not enough of a reason to check out the app, there is also a safety feature built in so that you can quickly receive push notifications for any emergency. Frankly, if you are on the lookout for an easy way to communicate needed information with your team or their parents, TeamSnap-Sport Team Management is a great solution.

--

TeamSnap's team, club and league management app has taken youth, recreational and competitive sports management into the 21st century. Fifteen million coaches, administrators, players and parents use TeamSnap’s sports team management software to sign up, schedule, communicate and coordinate everything for the team, the club and the season. TeamSnap's sport app for Android makes organizing youth sports as simple as click, tap and go. For more information, please visit www.teamsnap.com. Or simply download TeamSnap now to try it out.

Free and paid plans are available with features that:

Make managing any sport easier, including soccer, hockey, baseball, basketball, softball, football, lacrosse and more

Get all the info you need with team roster management at your fingertips

Help you track who’s coming to each game or practice

Sync personal and team calendars for easy team scheduling

Send messages to the whole team or just a group, making team communication a breeze

Receive real-time game updates with TeamSnap Live.

Manage volunteers, carpool, field clean-up, lineup creation and more with Assignments

Easily share team photos and files

Apps

Firefox Focus: The privacy browser

Android Police coverage: Firefox Focus is a super-simple new browser that takes privacy seriously

Firefox Focus: The privacy browser is Mozilla's new privacy focused browser for Android. Think of it like Incognito mode, where your history and cookies can be quickly erased after each session. There is even a built-in advertisement blocker that removes the most egregious of ads and trackers while you are browsing. Of course the best part about Firefox Focus: The privacy browser is the fact that is offered for free and excludes any in-app purchases.

--

Browse like no one’s watching. The new Firefox Focus automatically blocks a wide range of online trackers — from the moment you launch it to the second you leave it. Easily erase your history, passwords and cookies, so you won’t get followed by things like unwanted ads.

XDA Feed - Customize Your Android

Android Police coverage: XDA Feed is a curated news source from the XDA Forums and Portal

XDA Feed - Customize Your Android is a curated news feed for XDA's forums and it includes the latest news from XDA. So instead of using the fully featured XDA forum app, you can use XDA Feed - Customize Your Android for a more general look at particular devices and the news surrounding them. If that sounds like something that would interest you, XDA Feed - Customize Your Android can be downloaded for free and is completely absent of any advertisements and in-app purchases.

--

XDA Feed is a "feed" of the best of the best from the XDA forums, updated several times per day. Whether it's a new ROM, kernel, or mod to keep your phone customized, or a theme, wallpaper, or icon pack, to keep things fresh, XDA Feed will keep you apprised of the best stuff from the XDA forums, with granular notifications to filter content type and push interval selection -- or disable them altogether. Feed is currently in Beta as we work on the bugs. Thanks for your patience.

Triangle: More Mobile Data

Android Police coverage: Google's experimental Triangle app controls which apps can use mobile data, but only in the Philippines for now

Currently Triangle: More Mobile Data is only available in the Philippines. But that does not mean it can not be sideloaded if you can find the APK. For those who are wondering exactly what Triangle: More Mobile Data does, it is a data management app that allows you to freeze particular apps that you feel are using too much mobile data. While not every feature will work outside of the Philippines, many will work perfectly fine.

--

Get the most out of your mobile data pack. Triangle is a new app being tried out in the Philippines that helps you better manage your data usage and block unwanted background data. Globe and Smart prepaid users: earn 100's of extra MBs with data rewards from apps such as Mobile Legends and Waze, and more. Receive a 100MB welcome gift after completing registration.

Walk Mode

Android Police coverage: Samsung released a "Walk Mode" app, and it's terrible

First off, this app is region locked in India. So that does mean anyone outside of India will not be able to use Walk Mode unless they find the APK and sideload it. Luckily the app is so useless there should be no real reason to search the file out. Essentially Walk Mode is supposed to inform the user of danger in the area they are walking. In reality, the app regularly informs you to watch your step. It also drains your battery incredibly quickly. Despite the positive reviews on the Play Store, I see no real reason why anyone should ever install this title.

--

Walk Mode helps you monitor your walk while using your phone. It uses the sensors on your phone to notify you if there is any danger. Walk Mode will detect and alert you about any unsafe steps you take when using your phone while walking. Walk Mode tracks the number of safe steps you take. Earn a badge every time 80% of your daily steps are safe. Walk Mode gives you the option to hide notifications on the lock screen while you are walking. Walk Mode can automatically detect vehicle horns and alert you.

Astro: AI Meets Email

Astro: AI Meets Email is a new e-mail app for Android that is focused around using a smart AI to keep your inbox clutter free. Think of it as a Gmail replacement with a personal assistant built in. If you would like to give Astro: AI Meets Email a try, you can download the title for free without any worry of advertisements or in-app purchases to ruin your experience.

--

Astro: AI meets Email. Intelligent, modern email app for Gmail and Office 365 with a chatbot that helps you declutter your inbox and focus on important messages. Astrobot tells you what to unsubscribe from, what to archive, and who to make a VIP, as soon as you add an email address.

Replaio Radio - Music & Info

Okay, you caught me, Replaio Radio - Music & Info is not a new app per se. It was actually released back in 2016. But seeing that we have not covered it yet, I figured it was worth a mention in this roundup. Replaio Radio - Music & Info is a pretty cool app that allows you to listen to 30,000 different AM and FM radio stations from around the world. While the app does contain advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $8.49 per item, they can mostly be ignored if you do not mind ads in your radio streams.

--

Replaio is a free online radio player providing access to more than 30,000 stations all over the world. You can listen to your favorite online radio stations and AM/FM stations available online, as well as discover new stations using the “Explore” feature. With Replaio, great music and radio journalism are always right by your side. Wherever you are, you can listen to music, sports coverage, the latest news, and all your favorite programs.

Brevent

Brevent is something of an app management tool. Basically, it works a lot like Greenify, which is a title that monitors all of your apps and disables any you aren’t using in order to help save battery life. Brevent works without ROOT, so there is no need to modify your system in any way in order to get the benefits of this release. While you can expect an advertisement free experience, there are in-app purchases that range up to $4.99 per item.

--

There are a lot of apps which claim to prevent apps from running. However, most of them requires ROOT, or do a system modification via Xposed or patching or unlocked bootloader. Brevent can app-standby or force-stop apps, prevent apps from running in long time. It doesn't require ROOT, nor modify system. Furthermore, it may doesn't work well on ROOT or modified system.

Persona 5 IM App

For those familiar with the Persona RPG franchise, Persona 5 IM App is going to be right up your alley. As you would expect, this is a Persona 5 themed instant messaging app. It is actually designed exactly like the in-game app, giving it an authentic look that will be hard to match. As for the instant messaging functions, it is pretty bare-bones. The lack of video and picture sharing is a definite glaring omission. But who needs functionality when you have a cool looking messenger? You can grab the Persona 5 IM App for free, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases to worry about with the download.

--

Replace the stock Messaging app on your phone with something a bit more stylish - the Persona 5 IM App. Based on the in-game app that all of the Phantom Thieves use to plan their infiltrations, the Persona 5 IM App does everything you'd expect from an SMS app, such as viewing, sending, receiving and deleting messages, with notifications to alert you when a new message is received. You can even change settings to turn some features on or off, or change the colour scheme from the classic red to something a little different.

adidas All Day

Adidas All Day is a new activity tracker from Adidas for Android. It allows you to set a workout plan and then track your calories burned, steps walked, and distances ran. You can even set reminders for particular workout sessions. While the app is still in beta, you can download it today for free without any advertisements or in-app purchases mucking up the experience.

--

Discover daily fitness training and yoga routines, recipes for better nutrition, and ways to improve your strength, mindfulness and sleep with the All Day app from adidas. Build new habits and improve your well being with the All Day activity tracker. Log your activity throughout the day, set reminders or add your gym sessions, yoga classes and other workouts.

Changes

Have you ever wondered what an application's previous changelog consisted of? If so, Changes is a new app that can help you keep track this information. Essentially it tracks all updates and changelogs for your installed apps. While this may not be a tool everyone needs, those that do should appreciate the simplicity. Changes is available for free, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included with the acquisition.

--

Changes lets you keep track of application updates and their changelogs.

GoToWebinar

LogMeIn, Inc. has released a handful of apps in the last two weeks. I am going to start with GoToWebinar, an app that allows you to take part in online events. Organizers and presenters also get some useful tools, such as easy scheduling and screen sharing. While GoToWebinar is mainly focused around corporate and educational users, anyone can use the app for free.

--

Being away from your computer doesn’t mean you have to miss out on online events. The free GoToWebinar mobile app lets you not only see and hear webinars, but take part in them as well. No matter where you are, you can ask questions, take part in polls and more.

GoToTraining

Next up from LogMeIn, Inc. is GoToTraining. This is an app purpose built around keeping track and joining in on training sessions while on the go. So while this is pretty similar to the above-listed GoTOWebinar, GoToTraining is wholly focused on online training sessions and not Webinars. But just like GoTOWebinar, GoToTraining is completely free to use without any worry of advertisements or in-app purchases ruining the experience.

--

Now with support for the Trainer. As a Trainer, you can access information on your upcoming and past training sessions on the go. View valuable information and connect with your students at any time. Want better attendance for your GoToTraining classes? Tell your learners about the free GoToTraining app so they can attend from anywhere.

GoToAssist (Remote Support) (new)

Keeping the LogMeIn, Inc. train rolling, next up we have GoToAssist. This is a remote desktop app that supports mobile devices and PCs. So whether you need to remote into a phone, tablet or desktop, GoToAssist will allow you to do just that. So not only is it a useful tool, but it is offered completely free of charge.

--

GoToAssist (Remote Support) lets you quickly and easily deliver support to desktops and mobile devices from your Android phone or tablet. Support your customers when and wherever they need help.

GoToAssist Customer (new)

Last but not least from LogMeIn, Inc. we have GoToAssist Customer. It is similar to the above three listed apps but is more a combination of them all. Realistically LogMeIn, Inc. uses the same back end for each app and just changes the interface for specific usability. So this time around GoToAssist Customer is more focused on using every feature the company has at its fingertips in order to provide an app that is useful for customer service.

--

The GoToAssist (Customer) app allows GoToAssist Remote Support agents to provide full screen sharing, remote control, chat support, and camera sharing (live camera streaming from your device to your support agent) for Samsung and LG mobile devices running Android OS versions 4.2 and higher. Also provides screen sharing (without remote control) for devices running Android 5.x (Lollipop) and higher.

AR Studio Player

AR Studio Player allows you to see what AR Studio effects look like on your device. It works in conjunction with the beta macOS application AR Studio. So obviously it is intended more for developers than it is users. For those that may find it useful, you can download AR Studio Player for free.

--

See what your AR Studio effects look like on your mobile device. AR Studio Player works with the Mac app, AR Studio, which lets you create advanced effects with augmented reality for the Facebook camera.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

HTC People

HTC People is a contact management app intended solely for HTC devices. Basically, this is HTC's version of your phone's contacts, dialer, and call log applications. It allows you to not only manage your contact data from across many sources, but you can also block numbers and remove duplicate contacts. If you have an HTC device, HTC People is available as a free download that does not contain any advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

HTC People provides a centralized app to help you manage your contacts, dialer and call logs.

Manage contact data across different sources

Block calls from spam senders

Merge or remove duplicated contacts

Import or export contacts to/from SIM or Phone storage

BlackBerry Power Center

BlackBerry Power Center is a power management application that is intended for BlackBerry devices. It allows you to control power-hungry apps and keep your device optimized for its best possible energy usage. For those of you who do own a BlackBerry, BlackBerry Power Center can be installed for free without worry of any advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

Get the most charge with the limited time you have with Power Center. We all want to get the most out of our batteries, so that we are not left stranded at the worst of times. Power Center helps you optimize your device and apps so that they run for optimum power usage.

WD2GO Cloud

WD2GO Cloud is a new app for Android that allows you to access your WD2GO cloud storage. You will obviously need an account in order to access it, and you should not confuse WD2GO Cloud storage with the plethora of other cloud storage services from Western Digital such as My Cloud or My Book Live. Why WD feels that they need so many cloud storage services is unknown, but I am sure no one will be irritated with the fact that none of their platforms are compatible with one another.

--

WD2GO mobile app enables you to access your WD2GO cloud storage. WD2GO requires an existing WD2GO.com cloud storage account. WD2GO cloud storage accounts are not associated with My Cloud or My Book Live accounts. For those products, please use WD’s My Cloud app.

Mi Wallpaper Carousel

Xiaomi Inc. has recently released Mi Wallpaper Carousel. It is a wallpaper app that cycles through different wallpapers on your lock screen every week. So yeah, if you own a Xiaomi device and would like to see random wallpapers show up on your lock screen, Mi Wallpaper Carousel is going to be a pretty good choice. Luckily it is available for free, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

Wallpaper Carousel delivers quality images directly to your Lock screen. The wallpaper set updates once a week so that you could see something new and exciting every time you pick up your phone.

WTF App(s) Of The Week

Not Hotdog

Android Police coverage: Silicon Valley's official Not Hotdog app hits Android, enabling you to tell hot dogs apart from other foods

Any fan of the hit HBO show Silicon Valley should be pretty familiar with the concept of Not Hotdog. For the unfamiliar, Not Hotdog is an app that will tell you whether an object is a hotdog or not by utilizing your device's camera. A goofy premise if there ever was one, but just think of the possibilities!

--

What would you say if I told you there is a app on the market that tell you if you have a hotdog or not a hotdog. It is very good and I do not want to work on it any more. You can hire someone else.

