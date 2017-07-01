

If it feels like it was only last week that Google added Android Pay support to a boatload of US banks, that's because it was. After the 60 banks from just a few days back, another 72 banks are now compatible with Android Pay, possibly making this the single largest expansion to date.

The full list includes Seamen's Bank (not that type of seamen), as well as 71 others:



1880 Bank 1st Summit Bank Adirondack Bank Align CU Argent Federal Credit Union Bank of Hawaii Bank of Marin Bank of Tennessee Bank7 Brown County State Bank Capital Communications FCU Citizens & Northern Bank CommonWealth One Community Choice CU Community First CU Consolidated Community FCU Cumberland County Federal Credit Union CU of America Del Norte CU Fairwinds CU First Bank of Berne First Security Bank Fort Community CU Freedom CU Granite State Credit Union Heritage Family CU Hilltop National Bank Horicon Bank IAA CU Ideal CU Illiana Financial Credit Union Kings FCU La Capitol FCU Level One Bank McCoy FCU Member One FCU Members 1st Metuchen Savings Bank Mid Carolina Federal Credit Union NAFT FCU Nassau Educators FCU Natco CU New Dimensions Federal Credit Union New England FCU OnPoint CU Point Loma CU Prestige Community Credit Union Purdue FCU Redstone Federal Credit Union Resource Bank River Valley Bank River Valley Credit Union, Inc, Royal Bank Sandia Laboratory FCU Scenic Community CU Seamen's Bank Sikorsky Financial Credit Union Snake River FCU Solidarity Community FCU South State Bank Spire FCU Statewide FCU Sterling Bank Streator Onized CU Tennessee State Bank Texas Bank Texas Capital Bank TNConnect CU University of Kentucky Visions Federal Credit Union Voyage Federal Credit Union West Milton State Bank

By my count, this brings the total number of US banks with Android Pay support to an insane 873. Still, there's quite a ways to go to reach the 5,804 FDIC-insured banks in the United States.