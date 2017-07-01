If it feels like it was only last week that Google added Android Pay support to a boatload of US banks, that's because it was. After the 60 banks from just a few days back, another 72 banks are now compatible with Android Pay, possibly making this the single largest expansion to date.

The full list includes Seamen's Bank (not that type of seamen), as well as 71 others:

  1. 1880 Bank
  2. 1st Summit Bank
  3. Adirondack Bank
  4. Align CU
  5. Argent Federal Credit Union
  6. Bank of Hawaii
  7. Bank of Marin
  8. Bank of Tennessee
  9. Bank7
  10. Brown County State Bank
  11. Capital Communications FCU
  12. Citizens & Northern Bank
  13. CommonWealth One
  14. Community Choice CU
  15. Community First CU
  16. Consolidated Community FCU
  17. Cumberland County Federal Credit Union
  18. CU of America
  19. Del Norte CU
  20. Fairwinds CU
  21. First Bank of Berne
  22. First Security Bank
  23. Fort Community CU
  24. Freedom CU
  25. Granite State Credit Union
  26. Heritage Family CU
  27. Hilltop National Bank
  28. Horicon Bank
  29. IAA CU
  30. Ideal CU
  31. Illiana Financial Credit Union
  32. Kings FCU
  33. La Capitol FCU
  34. Level One Bank
  35. McCoy FCU
  36. Member One FCU
  37. Members 1st
  38. Metuchen Savings Bank
  39. Mid Carolina Federal Credit Union
  40. NAFT FCU
  41. Nassau Educators FCU
  42. Natco CU
  43. New Dimensions Federal Credit Union
  44. New England FCU
  45. OnPoint CU
  46. Point Loma CU
  47. Prestige Community Credit Union
  48. Purdue FCU
  49. Redstone Federal Credit Union
  50. Resource Bank
  51. River Valley Bank
  52. River Valley Credit Union, Inc,
  53. Royal Bank
  54. Sandia Laboratory FCU
  55. Scenic Community CU
  56. Seamen's Bank
  57. Sikorsky Financial Credit Union
  58. Snake River FCU
  59. Solidarity Community FCU
  60. South State Bank
  61. Spire FCU
  62. Statewide FCU
  63. Sterling Bank
  64. Streator Onized CU
  65. Tennessee State Bank
  66. Texas Bank
  67. Texas Capital Bank
  68. TNConnect CU
  69. University of Kentucky
  70. Visions Federal Credit Union
  71. Voyage Federal Credit Union
  72. West Milton State Bank

By my count, this brings the total number of US banks with Android Pay support to an insane 873. Still, there's quite a ways to go to reach the 5,804 FDIC-insured banks in the United States.