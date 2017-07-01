Three weeks ago, Google unveiled an updated version of the Google Drive sync application for Windows and Mac, simply called "Backup & Sync." We actually first saw it back in March, when an unfinished version was accidentally pushed to Windows users. Not only is it better-looking (and hopefully less buggy), it also features some level of integration with the Google Photos desktop uploader.

When Backup & Sync was first announced, Google said it would be available to download on June 28. The original blog post has been updated with the following message:

Update (June 26th, 2017): Based on your valuable feedback, we’ve decided to delay the launch of Backup and Sync while we make improvements to the product. We’re planning to launch in the next several weeks, but please monitor the G Suite Release Calendar for the specific date.

The G Suite Release Calendar currently has the release marked for July 12, but that could change in the future. You can find the calendar at the source link below.