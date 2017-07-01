Back in March, Samsung revealed the second-generation Gear 360 camera alongside the Galaxy S8. The new design did away with the tripod mount in favor of a non-moving grip handle, and it could record video at a higher resolution than the old model. Now you can get it for $209.46 on Amazon, a drop of $20.53 from the original price.

If you're completely unfamiliar with the Gear 360, it's a camera that can record 360-degree video to your phone or a microSD card. This model has two 8.4MP lenses, and can record 360-degree video up to 4K 24FPS. It has IP53 dust and water protection, weighs about 130 grams, and supports dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 4.1.

The largest downside to this device is the phone compatibility - only a handful of recent Samsung (and iOS) devices officially work with it. If you're still interested, you can grab it from the source link below.