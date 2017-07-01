In the market for a new smartphone? Good, because we've got three US unlocked LG phones for you at varying price points. Regardless of your budget, you're sure to find a decent phone here, especially for the prices they're on sale at. The new G6 is just $499.95, the gargantuan V20 is only $379.99, and the G5 is going for $249.99.

In case you miss them in the article, all the links will be included in the source at the end.

G6 - $499.95

We've seen quite a few deals on the G6 in the past few days, but this is the lowest we've seen the American unlocked model go in price. For just a nickel under $500, you can have a phone with a 5.7-inch 18:9 1440p display, a Snapdragon 821, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, dual cameras, IP68 water resistance, and wireless charging. That's not a bad deal considering how new the G6 still is.

Both the black and platinum colors are available at $499.95 with free shipping (not two-day, unfortunately), but you'll have to hurry - the Black one only has seven left in stock, and the Platinum five at the time of this writing. It's worth noting that it's a third-party seller on Amazon offering this deal, not Amazon itself, but that shouldn't present any issues.

Oh, and on a funny note: the Amazon listing says the screen is a "5.7" qHD Plus full vision display." I'd have hoped that the people responsible for writing these listings know the difference between qHD (540p) and QHD (1440p), but I guess that's too much to ask for.

V20 - $379.99

The V20 is another frequently discounted device, but again, this is the lowest we've seen it go for. $379.99 will get you a phone with a 5.7" 1440p display, a Snapdragon 820, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, dual rear cameras, a second screen, and excellent headphone audio. Plus, the V20 is the last major phone to come with a removable battery.

This deal is from NeweggFlash, which is where Newegg presents its more time-sensitive deals. This particular offer for $379.99 expires in four days on Tuesday, July 4th (happy 'Murica day!), so you have a decent amount of time to think. Both Titan and Silver colors are available, and shipping is free.

G5 - $249.99

And now, we get to our budget offering. The G5 may not have wowed with its looks or build quality, but the fact is that it's otherwise a pretty nice phone. It has a 5.3" 1440p display, a Snapdragon 820, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, dual rear cameras, and a removable battery. I had one for a few months, and it was consistently quick. Just get a case if you don't want to see that hideous design (what was LG thinking?).

Both Titan and Silver colors are available, although the silver will run you $10 extra for a total of $259.99. Amazon is actually offering free same-day shipping on this to Prime customers, so that's a nice perk. It'll be difficult to find this price-to-performance ratio on any other device, so don't let the admittedly terrible design scare you away.