By now the BlackBerry Priv has lost most of its shine and appeal, but if you're looking for a good enough smartphone at a decent price either for a relative or as a second device, then the Priv is worth considering. Add the fact that it's one of the rare Android smartphones with a physical keyboard and it can easily tickle the fancy of a few users who won't touch a phone without a real QWERTY.

The Priv has been dropping in price every few weeks lately. The last time we saw a deal on one, it was $259.99 on eBay, and now it's even lower. One well-rated eBay seller is offering the Priv STV100-2 at $224.99. That's the GSM unlocked version that's compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile, so it won't work with Verizon or Sprint. It's a brand new unit too with original packaging, so you may get a device that runs Lollipop. But don't fret, Marshmallow is available for the Priv so you should be able to update the unit once it's booted.

Shipping is free in the United States, but it's also available to a long list of other countries too. Expect to pay for shipping and import taxes though if you go that route.