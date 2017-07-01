When Google listed all of the watches that would receive Android 2.0, I was surprised. I only expected a handful of wearables to make the jump, but nearly all of them (besides the earliest models) were marked as compatible. Unfortunately, it's taking a while to deliver on that promise; fast forward five months later, and a few models are still waiting on an update.
The ZenWatch 2 and 3 are two of the watches still waiting on an official update. ASUS initially said that the update would arrive in "early Q2", and the second quarter ended June 30. The ASUS Germany Twitter account later posted that the 1.63" ZenWatch 2 would get 2.0 in July, and the 1.45" would get it in August. ASUS USA said a few days ago, "We believe [Android Wear for the ZW3] will be released in the coming weeks if everything goes smoothly," but that tweet has since been deleted.
At this point, it's not entirely clear when the updates for either watch will arrive. We've reached out to ASUS to ask what the ETA is at this time.
- Thanks:
- Yousef
