Project Fi is a pretty good carrier if don't use much cellular data, as it only charges $20/month for the base service and $10 per GB used. But only Google's own devices can be activated on the network, and now that the age of Nexus is over, the only choice is a $650+ phone. To fill the network's mid-range gap, Project Fi announced yesterday that a new device "from a partner" would arrive later this year.

VentureBeat now believes that the mystery phone will be the Moto X4, which is expected to be released in Q4 2017. While the Moto X was previously Motorola's flagship line, the X4 is expected to sit between the Moto G5 and the Moto Z. According to a leaked presentation, it will have a Snapdragon 660 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage, dual cameras, and a 3,800mAh battery.

As a Project Fi customer, I'm glad to see that the carrier is listening to customers and promises to offer more devices, but I still don't think it's enough. The Nexus 5X was just $199 on Project Fi, and the X4 is expected to be somewhere around $400. There needs to be one more device in the $200-300 price range - something like the Moto G5 Plus.