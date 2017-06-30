Here we are on the eve of a holiday weekend in the U.S. (might already be there for some of you) and I'm back once again to let you all know about the latest round of app sales! In addition to these, you might have noticed that the Play Store is running some summer deals, including a $0.99 movie rental. Check out this blog post to get started.

And while you're at it, head over to the article I had on Wednesday. There may be some goodies left there. And, as always, remember that the times remaining on the app sales are accurate at the time of writing. Also, for now, the links may open in the mobile web version of the Play Store on your device; I'm sorry for the inconvenience.

Free

Apps

  1. Sketch Me! Pro $1.49 -> Free; 18 hours left
  2. Auto Wallpaper Changer (CLARO Pro) $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left

Games

  1. Lil Big Invasion $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  2. CosmoLands | Premium Edition $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  3. MontaSayer PRO $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  4. Socxel | Pixel Soccer | PRO $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  5. Survival Time FULL $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Empire Zooper $1.49 -> Free; 18 hours left
  2. Egypt 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 18 hours left
  3. MIUI 8 - ICON PACK $0.99 -> Free; 18 hours left
  4. Iride UI is Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  5. Tree Village 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  6. Earth 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  7. BLACK S8 Launcher Theme Icons and Wallpaper Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  8. My Log Home 3D Live wallpaper $2.49 -> Free; 5 days left
  9. S8 Launcher UX, Theme and Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left

Sale

Apps

  1. Micopi+ $2.49 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  2. Names and Meanings $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  3. Vitamins and Minerals $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  4. Mini Metro $4.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  5. Super Resume Builder Pro, CV $4.99 -> $1.49; 5 days left
  6. MePlayer Movie Pro Player - [70% discount] $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  7. Music Trainer ProfessionalPRO $3.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  8. Gismart Piano $3.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
  9. PPSSPP Gold - PSP emulator $5.99 -> $4.49; Time left not specified

Games

  1. Deluxe Track&Field $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
  2. Gold Rush! Anniversary $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days left
  3. A Short Tale $2.99 -> $1.49; 4 days left
  4. Bathory - The Bloody Countess $2.99 -> $1.49; 4 days left
  5. Ferris Mueller's Day Off $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  6. Forever Lost: Episode 1 HD $3.49 -> $1.49; 4 days left
  7. Morgiana: Mysteries&Nightmares $2.99 -> $1.49; 4 days left
  8. Night In The Opera: Classic Detective Story $2.99 -> $1.49; 4 days left
  9. Revenge of the Spirit: Full $2.99 -> $1.49; 4 days left
  10. The Forgotten Room $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  11. Ben 10: Up to Speed $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  12. Bloons TD 5 $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  13. Call of Duty:Black Ops Zombies $6.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
  14. Card Wars - Adventure Time $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  15. Don't Starve: Pocket Edition $4.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  16. FINAL FANTASY TACTICS : WotL $11.99 -> $5.99; 5 days left
  17. Full Pipe: Puzzle Adventure Premium Game $2.99 -> $1.49; 5 days left
  18. Hitman Sniper $0.99 -> $0.50; 5 days left
  19. Lara Croft GO $0.99 -> $0.50; 5 days left
  20. League of Stickman 2017-Ninja $0.99 -> $0.30; 5 days left
  21. Need for Speed Most Wanted $4.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  22. Phase 10 $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  23. Reigns $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  24. SpongeBob Moves In $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  25. Star Wars™: KOTOR $9.99 -> $2.99; 5 days left
  26. Super Why! ABC Adventures $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  27. Super Why! Phonics Fair $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  28. The Bug Butcher $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  29. Ticket to Ride $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  30. CN Superstar Soccer: Goal!!! $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  31. I Slay Zombies - VR Shooter $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  32. Adventures of Mana $13.99 -> $6.99; Time left not specified
  33. Civilization Revolution 2 $3.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
  34. Dungelot Shattered Lands $3.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  35. Fiete Choice - Logic Game Kids $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  36. Party Hard Go $1.99 -> $0.99; ; Time left not specified
  37. Sago Mini Space Explorer $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  38. Sago Mini Superhero $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  39. Snail Bob 2 Deluxe $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  40. Toca Hair Salon 3 $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  41. Toca Pet Doctor $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  42. Tour de France 2016 - The Game $3.49 -> $2.49; Time left not specified
  43. Where's My Water? $1.99 -> $0.49; Time left not specified

Icon packs & customization

  1. USA Watch Face Theme Pack #2 $1.95 -> $0.99; 4 days left

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Mesej Je PRO for Whatsapp $2.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
  2. 396 Hz Solfeggio Meditation $4.79 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
  3. 417 Hz Solfeggio Meditation $4.79 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
  4. 528 Hz Solfeggio Meditation $4.79 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
  5. 639 Hz Solfeggio Meditation $4.79 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
  6. 741 Hz Solfeggio Meditation $4.79 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
  7. 852 Hz Solfeggio Meditation $4.79 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
  8. BJJ Core Concepts $19.99 -> $9.99; ; Time left not specified
  9. BJJ Guard Game Formula $19.99 -> $9.99; Time left not specified
  10. Grapplearts Guard Sweeps $3.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
  11. Heal Your Body - Hypnotherapy $4.79 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
  12. Lose Weight Now Hypnotherapy $4.79 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
  13. Relax & Sleep Hypnotherapy $6.20 -> $4.49; Time left not specified
  14. Simulator of USA Premium $3.14 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  15. Simulator of Russia Premium $3.14 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  16. Stop Smoking Hypnotherapy $6.41 -> $4.49; Time left not specified
  17. Sub Defense $3.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
  18. Submissions for BJJ & MMA $3.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified

 