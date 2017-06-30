Here we are on the eve of a holiday weekend in the U.S. (might already be there for some of you) and I'm back once again to let you all know about the latest round of app sales! In addition to these, you might have noticed that the Play Store is running some summer deals, including a $0.99 movie rental. Check out this blog post to get started.

And while you're at it, head over to the article I had on Wednesday. There may be some goodies left there. And, as always, remember that the times remaining on the app sales are accurate at the time of writing. Also, for now, the links may open in the mobile web version of the Play Store on your device; I'm sorry for the inconvenience.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

USA Watch Face Theme Pack #2 $1.95 -> $0.99; 4 days left