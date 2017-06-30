Article Contents
Here we are on the eve of a holiday weekend in the U.S. (might already be there for some of you) and I'm back once again to let you all know about the latest round of app sales! In addition to these, you might have noticed that the Play Store is running some summer deals, including a $0.99 movie rental. Check out this blog post to get started.
And while you're at it, head over to the article I had on Wednesday. There may be some goodies left there. And, as always, remember that the times remaining on the app sales are accurate at the time of writing. Also, for now, the links may open in the mobile web version of the Play Store on your device; I'm sorry for the inconvenience.
Free
Apps
- Sketch Me! Pro $1.49 -> Free; 18 hours left
- Auto Wallpaper Changer (CLARO Pro) $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Games
- Lil Big Invasion $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- CosmoLands | Premium Edition $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- MontaSayer PRO $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Socxel | Pixel Soccer | PRO $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Survival Time FULL $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Empire Zooper $1.49 -> Free; 18 hours left
- Egypt 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 18 hours left
- MIUI 8 - ICON PACK $0.99 -> Free; 18 hours left
- Iride UI is Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Tree Village 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Earth 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- BLACK S8 Launcher Theme Icons and Wallpaper Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- My Log Home 3D Live wallpaper $2.49 -> Free; 5 days left
- S8 Launcher UX, Theme and Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
Sale
Apps
- Micopi+ $2.49 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Names and Meanings $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Vitamins and Minerals $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Mini Metro $4.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Super Resume Builder Pro, CV $4.99 -> $1.49; 5 days left
- MePlayer Movie Pro Player - [70% discount] $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Music Trainer ProfessionalPRO $3.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Gismart Piano $3.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- PPSSPP Gold - PSP emulator $5.99 -> $4.49; Time left not specified
Games
- Deluxe Track&Field $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Gold Rush! Anniversary $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- A Short Tale $2.99 -> $1.49; 4 days left
- Bathory - The Bloody Countess $2.99 -> $1.49; 4 days left
- Ferris Mueller's Day Off $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Forever Lost: Episode 1 HD $3.49 -> $1.49; 4 days left
- Morgiana: Mysteries&Nightmares $2.99 -> $1.49; 4 days left
- Night In The Opera: Classic Detective Story $2.99 -> $1.49; 4 days left
- Revenge of the Spirit: Full $2.99 -> $1.49; 4 days left
- The Forgotten Room $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Ben 10: Up to Speed $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Bloons TD 5 $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Call of Duty:Black Ops Zombies $6.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
- Card Wars - Adventure Time $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Don't Starve: Pocket Edition $4.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- FINAL FANTASY TACTICS : WotL $11.99 -> $5.99; 5 days left
- Full Pipe: Puzzle Adventure Premium Game $2.99 -> $1.49; 5 days left
- Hitman Sniper $0.99 -> $0.50; 5 days left
- Lara Croft GO $0.99 -> $0.50; 5 days left
- League of Stickman 2017-Ninja $0.99 -> $0.30; 5 days left
- Need for Speed Most Wanted $4.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Phase 10 $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Reigns $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- SpongeBob Moves In $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Star Wars™: KOTOR $9.99 -> $2.99; 5 days left
- Super Why! ABC Adventures $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Super Why! Phonics Fair $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- The Bug Butcher $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Ticket to Ride $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- CN Superstar Soccer: Goal!!! $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- I Slay Zombies - VR Shooter $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Adventures of Mana $13.99 -> $6.99; Time left not specified
- Civilization Revolution 2 $3.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- Dungelot Shattered Lands $3.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Fiete Choice - Logic Game Kids $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Party Hard Go $1.99 -> $0.99; ; Time left not specified
- Sago Mini Space Explorer $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Sago Mini Superhero $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Snail Bob 2 Deluxe $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Toca Hair Salon 3 $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Toca Pet Doctor $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Tour de France 2016 - The Game $3.49 -> $2.49; Time left not specified
- Where's My Water? $1.99 -> $0.49; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- USA Watch Face Theme Pack #2 $1.95 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Mesej Je PRO for Whatsapp $2.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
- 396 Hz Solfeggio Meditation $4.79 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- 417 Hz Solfeggio Meditation $4.79 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- 528 Hz Solfeggio Meditation $4.79 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- 639 Hz Solfeggio Meditation $4.79 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- 741 Hz Solfeggio Meditation $4.79 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- 852 Hz Solfeggio Meditation $4.79 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- BJJ Core Concepts $19.99 -> $9.99; ; Time left not specified
- BJJ Guard Game Formula $19.99 -> $9.99; Time left not specified
- Grapplearts Guard Sweeps $3.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- Heal Your Body - Hypnotherapy $4.79 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- Lose Weight Now Hypnotherapy $4.79 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- Relax & Sleep Hypnotherapy $6.20 -> $4.49; Time left not specified
- Simulator of USA Premium $3.14 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Simulator of Russia Premium $3.14 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Stop Smoking Hypnotherapy $6.41 -> $4.49; Time left not specified
- Sub Defense $3.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- Submissions for BJJ & MMA $3.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
