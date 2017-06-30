Google gets made fun of for treating its customers like beta testers quite often, and the latest situation the company has gotten itself into doesn't do that reputation any favors. In very close proximity with another Android Auto issue, users on the Android Auto User Community in Google's Product Forums are reporting that Google Maps is crashing when navigation is initiated.

Basically, this problem arises whenever you try to navigate anywhere via Maps on an Android Auto head unit. Your display will crash and display a "device not found" message on the screen, and the device still won't be discoverable even if you unplug and replug your phone in. This will persist until navigation is canceled on your device.

Fortunately, there's already a solution for this. An update was pushed out, but it's likely many of you still haven't received it. For you guys, we've got version 2.4.722804+ of the Android Auto app up on APK Mirror - arm64, x86, and x86_64 architectures are all supported. Pop over there, download and install the necessary APK, and you'll be back up and navigating in no time.