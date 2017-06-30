The Galaxy S8 is a phone with very few flaws - it has a class-leading display, the newest chipset on the market, a great camera, water resistance, wireless charging, and more. However, it's quite expensive, leading many to go for a more affordable device. We've been seeing some sales on the S8 and S8+ lately, and this is one of the best: a free $200 gift card from Best Buy with the purchase of an unlocked Galaxy S8 or S8+.

The S8 sports a curved 5.8" 18.5:9 1440p AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 12MP camera, an 8MP front-facer, and a 3000mAh battery. The S8+ varies in that it has a larger 6.2" display and a 3500mAh battery. Other features include an iris scanner, fast wireless charging, IP68 water resistance, and more.

This offer is eligible for the unlocked S8 and S8+, which go for $724.99 and $824.99, respectively. You'll get the free $200 gift card shipped to you separately, and you'll also get a little phone stand with "Best Buy Mobile" written on the back that will probably never be used. Two-day shipping is free, and store pickup is available. We're not sure when this offer will end, so don't wait up.