You like free money, don't you? If you answered yes, then you will have to read through a series of steps and a long list of limitations to get $10 to spend on Amazon. If you answered no, then I guess you already skip any Android Police article with the words "Deal Alert" in the title.

So what do you have to do to get these free $10? Well, first, you have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber - new or existing or on free trial. Second, you have to have an eligible Amazon Video device (these include Fire TVs, streaming players, Smart TVs and DVD players, and game consoles, but not phones or computers or tablets) and to sign into your Amazon account to link this device to it. And third, you have to stream a Prime movie or show video for the first time to an eligible device. Unfortunately, if you've already streamed a Prime video to any eligible device in the past, you're out.

Now that you've followed these steps, you have to keep in mind the small print. This offer is only available in the US and it's valid between June 28, 2017 10:00pm PT and July 7, 2017 11:59pm PT. The $10 you get will be applied within 3-4 days and you'll get a confirmation email, but they won't show up anywhere in your account. You only have until July 11, 2017 11:59pm PT to use the credit, after which it will expire, but thankfully, you can apply this to physical and digital purchases sold by Amazon and you can split it between multiple purchases if one of them is less than $10.

This offer is another deal to prepare you for Prime Day on July 11, and I'm sure Amazon has many more in store to lure you in anticipation of its big sale. We'll keep our eyes open for them and let you know if anything interesting pops up.