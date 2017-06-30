The best part about new technology coming out is that the older tech gets cheaper. The ecobee4 smart thermostat was released last month, but at $249, it's a bit pricey. If you don't need the built-in Alexa assistant, the ecobee3 is still a great thermostat, and now it's just $169.99 at Best Buy.

For comparison, the ecobee3 seems to go for around $187-$200 at other stores right now. It's also worth noting that this is the full ecobee3, not the Lite model, so you get one room sensor in the box. Being a smart thermostat, you can not only control it from your phone or tablet, but also through the Alexa voice assistant. It works with Google Assistant if you connect it to either IFTTT or a Samsung SmartThings Hub first, but that's not an ideal solution.

One advantage the ecobee3 has over it's successor is the size. As you can see in this Amazon review, the new model is substantially larger, due to the built-in Alexa speaker and microphones. You can find the ecobee3 at Best Buy below.