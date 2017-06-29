Earlier today Project Fi made a tweet that revealed a future mid-range phone will be coming to the network later this year. The tweet came in response to a statement made about the Nexus 5X, which was one of the last affordable phones available to use on Project Fi. Right now the Pixel and Pixel XL are the only phones that work with Project Fi currently in stock, and given the age of the Nexus 6P and 5X, it could be that neither will return.

We hear you loud and clear. Keep an eye out for a new Fi-compatible device at a mid-tier price from one of our partners later this year. https://t.co/74U3bq16pa — Project Fi (@projectfi) June 29, 2017

Right now we don't have any information about the phone, so we don't know the manufacturer or specifications. But the tweet did make it clear that the phone will be a "mid-tier" priced device, and that one of Project Fi's partners will be making it. The latter could mean anything, as LG, Huawei, HTC, and Motorola have all made phones for Fi in the past. The new mid-range device is expected to be out later this year.

I wish we had more to share, but right now that's it. I know I'll be excited to see a wider variety of phones at different price points, as the selection for Project Fi has always been limited. Whatever we get, I hope it provides an affordable and quality experience for users.