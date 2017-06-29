OnePlus has finally made a statement about the reported "jelly" display issues. We reached out to them yesterday about the problem, and today we received a response from the company. Unfortunately for any users suffering the strange display distortion, OnePlus has stated that the effect is apparently a result of "natural variance in screens."

The full statement provided by OnePlus is below.

The OnePlus 5 uses the same level of high-quality components as all OnePlus devices, including the AMOLED display. We've received feedback from a small number of users saying that at times they notice a subtle visual effect when scrolling. This is natural and there's no variance in screens between devices.

This isn't the first time that OnePlus has written off display issues as intended. The Original OnePlus One had a common problem with a yellow tint to the bottom of the screen, a defect which the company never fixed, and wouldn't repair under warranty. The statement provided today doesn't say that OnePlus will be addressing the issue via repair or replacement, but neither does it deny any future actions. The company only states that the effect is, at some level, considered part of normal operation. Note that this is even though the OnePlus 3, which had the same display, had no such problem.

Yesterday a OnePlus representative was quoted on reddit as saying in a support chat that the company would be fixing the problem in a future update. But, support representatives are often misinformed. From the conversation that took place, it's unclear if the rep even understood the issue that was being described. So, the promise made by the representative may not be accurate.

I'm a big fan of OnePlus' products, and I was excited for the latest phone. I had hoped that OnePlus had matured as a company, but between this, the over-hyped camera's performance, dropping Nougat for the OP2 after promising it, and the recent AMAsplosion, it's hard for me to keep rationalizing away the company's actions. This screen behavior is obviously not acceptable, and I hope that OnePlus considers repairing or replacing phones that exhibit it.

Unfortunately for me, I'd rather not wait around hoping for a future fix when none is promised, so that means I'll be returning my OnePlus 5. Although I was quite excited to get it, my unit has the problem, and it's way too annoying for me to just ignore. However great the specs are, I just can't rationalize paying $500 for something with such a terribly flawed display if the company isn't willing to fix it.

I hate to beat the proverbial dead horse, but I am growing tired of settling for OnePlus' "Never Settle" hypocrisy.