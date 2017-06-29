This July 11th marks the third annual Prime Day. While that date is still a while off, Amazon has rolled out a few deals early. So if you are a Prime subscriber, you can pick up a two-year subscription to Kindle Unlimited for $143.86 (40% off), or get a four month Music Unlimited subscription for just $1 (96% off) if you are a new subscriber.

If you aren't familiar with Prime Day, it's a day of deals at Amazon exclusively for people with Prime membership. Think Black Friday, but on Amazon and just for Prime members. Amazon only started doing it recently, but there have been a few good deals on it, in the past.

There are a few other early discounts available, but the Kindle Unlimited subscription and Music Unlimited subscription are among the biggest savings. If you are into audiobooks, though, you also can get 40% off the first six months of an Audible subscription.

If games are more your thing, you can even pick up some sweet items in Overwatch and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds for free if you have Prime, by linking your Twitch account to your Amazon Prime account. And, of course, when your Twitch account is linked, you get one free sub per month to give to a Twitch streamer of your choice. (Someday XeroKynos will stream again.)

The best Prime Day deals are still to come, but these might whet your appetite for savings in the meantime.