Article Contents
It feels like I just wrote Monday's app sales post and here we are already at Wednesday. June is almost over and the U.S. Independence Day is fast-approaching, which means a holiday weekend for us Americans. We're not there yet, but luckily, I have some apps to tide you over til then.
Be sure to go back to check out Monday's sales roundup. And remember that the times remaining on the apps are all accurate at the time of writing.
Free
Apps
- Lao Dictionary $1.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Stay Zen (Ad Free) $2.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Sleep Bug: Sound Travel $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Bluetooth Mono Media $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
Games
- GOW ( Get Off Work ) $0.99 -> Free; 5 hours left
- Sleep Bug Kids $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- Spelling Bug Hangman Kid's App: Spelling Practice $2.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- PixUp Zooper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Color Gloss - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Mayan Mystery 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
Sale
Apps
- Graphing Calculator $6.49 -> $1.99; 1 day left
- Bluecoins- Finance And Budget $6.00 -> $3.60 (IAP); 2 days left
- French in a Month $12.99 -> $2.99; 2 days left
- Active Architect Pro - Interval Workouts $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- WRIO Keyboard (+2500 emoji) $4.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- My Debits Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Speccy - Sinclair ZX Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- NSE FUTURE INTRADAY TIPS $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- AnatomyMapp $14.99 -> $9.99; Time left not specified
- GO Launcher Super VIP (65%OFF) $19.99-> $6.99; Time left not specified
- Habit Streak Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- Tweetings for Twitter $2.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
Games
- Earthlings Beware! $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Point 2 Point - Tofu Run $3.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- ガイラルディア2 $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Magic Swipe Plus - boost your phone $2.49 -> Free; 5 hours left
- Mixology - E-liquid calculator $0.99 -> Free; 5 hours left
- Best WiFi Keeper PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
Comments