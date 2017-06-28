The Twitch Android app has always been good enough for watching streams, but now it's even better. Earlier today, Twitch announced a major new update for the Android and iOS apps, with a brand new interface and a few notable new features. Twitch says the new app should be available to everyone by early July, but we have the APK, because ain't nobody got time for dat.

The new interface has a bottom tab bar with three pages - Live, Pulse, and Browse. There are also new swipe motions for selecting new videos, returning to previous streams, accessing playlists, and so on. The same notification center from Twitch's site is now in the app, and there's a new dark mode.

But perhaps the most important new feature is mobile streaming. Once you give the app access to your camera and microphone, you can start streaming straight from your phone or tablet - no PC with streaming software required. The default category for mobile livestreams is IRL, but you can change it to anything you want.

The update is just starting to roll out on the Play Store, but you can grab the APK from APKMirror right now.