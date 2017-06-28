The Nest app is getting an update today, which makes sense. The Nest Cam IQ is available for purchase, and the app needs some new smarts to keep up with this 4K security camera. Just grab the new version from the Play Store or APK Mirror, and you'll be able to set that camera up. There are a few other goodies as well.
Here's the full changelog of the update.
- New Nest Cam IQ indoor security camera support. Featuring Supersight close-up tracking view and Person Alerts free out of the box.
- Nest Cam IQ customers with a Nest Aware subscription receive powerful familiar face alerts, letting you know when familiar and unfamiliar persons are detected.
- New and existing Nest Aware customers will now receive audio person talking and dog barking alerts.
- Set your Nest Cam video resolution playback quality based on Internet speed and bandwidth.
So, most of the new features are for the Nest Cam IQ, including supersight and familiar faces alerts. For other camera customers with Aware subscriptions, the app now has support for talking person and barking dog detection. Video quality can also be adjusted automatically based on available bandwidth.
