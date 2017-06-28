Six years is a long time, especially in the technology world. When Google+ was launched on this day in 2011, the Nexus S was still pretty new, Google Reader was still around (RIP), and we were mourning the loss of Google Buzz. Here we are, six years later, and the site is still kicking - though perhaps to a lesser extent than Google initially hoped for.

For most people, Google+ is that service that you only signed up for to leave a comment on YouTube. Still, G+ has retained a small (relative to other social networks) but dedicated user base over the years, and even became a core product in G Suite (Google's suite of products for enterprise use). That's not to say there haven't been growing pains - spam has become a serious problem in the past few months.

I can't say I'm an active Google+ user, but I do see the appeal of the platform. Let us know in the comments if you use it or not.