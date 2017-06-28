This is a little bonkers. Out of the 7.5 billion people living on the planet, give or take a few hundred million, 2 billion visit Facebook at least once a month. On a conservative estimate, that's 1 out of any 4 people alive right now... any 4 humans, be it newborns, kids, teenagers, adults, elderly people, those without internet access, those in war-torn countries, those sick and unconscious, those living in the hidden nooks and crannies of our planet... literally one out of any four persons.

Mark Zuckerberg announced the news on his Facebook feed and it was later followed up by a post on the official Newsroom blog with more stats and a couple of new things. It revealed that there are 800 million Likes and 175 million Love reactions every day on Facebook, and more than 1 billion monthly users of Groups. Impressive.

As for the shiny new options, Facebook is focusing on the good being done on its platform under the "Good Adds Up" name. That includes a personalized video for you, a special thanks message when you post a Love reaction to something or wish a happy birthday or create a new group, and a dedicated page that celebrates the contributions and good being done by communities around the world. I may have to pop in there to be convinced that Facebook can serve a higher purpose than sharing wedding and baby photos, cat and puppy videos, and clickbait top 10 list articles.