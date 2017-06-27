DIRECTV has just pushed a considerable update to its companion apps, bringing them up to version 5. The update is available for both of the practically identical phone and tablet apps and includes the ability to buy movies or TV shows, download purchases to your device for when you're not online, and easily access your collection of content.
Available to all subscribers of the AT&T owned satellite service, the apps allow you to watch live TV and recorded shows, as well as stream a ton of On Demand content. You can even remotely schedule your DVR to record something for later, and AT&T phone subscribers have the added bonus of data-free streaming on their devices.
The new update, to version 5.0.107, increases the apps' appeal even further. You can now buy movies and TV shows from within each app, and they'll be available to stream for as long as you're a DIRECTV subscriber. More useful still is the ability to download those purchases (or rented content) for those times when an internet connection isn't available. The new "Purchased" tab in the Playlist section of the app now gives you easy access to your entire personal collection of video content.
If you've already got the app, look out for the new update on your device. For those who don't yet have it, you can grab it for your phone or tablet using the Play Store links below, or directly from APKMirror (phone, tablet).
