The LG G6 is still one of the newest flagships out there, but it's already seeing some nice price cuts. An extremely reputable seller on eBay is offering the international, dual SIM G6 for just $419.99 - a lot lower than MSRP or any other retailers with the US unlocked model.

As we all know, the G6 sports a 5.7" 1440p display with a 2:1 aspect ratio, a Snapdragon 821, 4GB of RAM, dual 13MP cameras out back, and a large 3300mAh battery. However, since this is a dual SIM model from overseas (model number H870DS), there are a few differences. This Asian unit has 64GB of storage, versus 32GB on the North American models. Secondly, the 64GB is expandable with a microSD card, but using a microSD card will prevent you from using a second SIM. Thirdly, this unit has a quad DAC for premium headphone audio, but wireless charging is lost from the NA model.

Lastly (and perhaps most importantly), band compatibility is a bit of an issue - band 2 LTE is missing, though 12 is present for T-Mobile users (it reportedly isn't compatible with AT&T's band 17, even though it should be). In this XDA thread, users are having mixed results - some are getting T-Mobile LTE while others aren't, and some are getting AT&T/Cricket LTE while others aren't. Your mileage may vary.

Shipping is free, and the seller has black, silver, and white (not available on US models!) colors available. Check the source link below to grab one of your very own.