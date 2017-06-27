Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Cubiscape

Today's roundup is presented by Cubiscape from Peter Kováč. From the outset, Cubiscape may appear uncomplicated in its setup. You simply need to get the ball to its goal. But once you dig in, you will see how devilishly well thought-out and challenging the puzzle design is. As a free-to-play release, you can easily try the game's first 60 human designed levels at no cost. When you do finally run out of these free puzzles, you will have the ability to purchase all new level packs. There is even an endless mode (AI generated levels) with three tiers of difficulty (easy and hard being free as well). This mode will be appreciated more by the seasoned players that already know a lot about the game mechanics and more complex elements. The game has more than twenty active elements (either enemy or tile types) that are sometimes combined in a very peculiar way. And unlike most free-to-play games, there are no annoying advertisements present to interrupt your gaming. So no matter how you slice it, Cubiscape offers a premium experience in a wonderfully free package.

Original puzzle game with amazing gameplay and stylish graphics. Can you escape the evil cubes that are hunting you? Play for free now to find out. 60 free campaign levels. No ads. Free random challenges - endless supply of levels. Easy to play, hard to master.

Sonic the Hedgehog™

Android Police coverage: Sega Forever series offers classic Sega games for free, new titles released monthly

Everyone here should be pretty familiar with Sonic the Hedgehog. It is a sidescrolling platformer that stars a fast moving blue hedgehog. This hedgehog's goal is to collect as many coins as possible while trying to save the world from the evil Dr. Eggman. While there has been a similar release for Sonic the Hedgehog on Android, this title in particular replaces the old premium game and kicks off SEGA's new effort to revitalize their content through the SEGA Forever classic games collection. Any game in the collection will be available for free and include advertisements. These ads can luckily be removed with the game's single $1.99 in-app purchase.

The Sonic game that started it all is now free-to-play and optimized for mobile devices. Race at lightning speeds across seven classic zones as Sonic the Hedgehog. Run and spin through loop-de-loops as you collect rings and defeat enemies on your mission to save the world from the evil Dr. Eggman. Sonic the Hedgehog joins the SEGA Forever classic games collection, a treasure trove of free SEGA console classics brought to life on mobile for the first time.

Comix Zone

Android Police coverage: Sega Forever series offers classic Sega games for free, new titles released monthly

Comix Zone is another title released in the SEGA Forever classic games collection. It is a sidescrolling beat 'em up designed in a stylized fashion that emulates how a comic book looks. You jump panel to panel in order to sharpen your fighting skills and defeat the mutant enemies drawn by the super-villain Mortus. Just like Sonic, you can pick up Comix Zone for free, though it does contain advertisements. These ads can be removed with a single in-app purchase of $1.99.

Enter the Comix Zone, in SEGA's classic arcade-style beat 'em up, now available on mobile for the first time. Play free and prepare for the first truly interactive comic book ever. You are Sketch Turner, a street-wise comic book artist trapped in a comic book world of your own creation. Journey into this post-punk nightmare and see your enemies drawn before you. Battle the Mutant Queen. Survive the Dead Ship and Lava Mines. Then defeat the super-villain, Mortus, to escape.

Kid Chameleon

Android Police coverage: Sega Forever series offers classic Sega games for free, new titles released monthly

Next up we have Kid Chameleon, another SEGA Forever classic. It is a sidescrolling platformer that focuses on interchangeable superpowers granted to Kid Chameleon through differing masks that the character can wear. Nine different masks can be collected, each with their own superpower. As a SEGA Forever classic, you can grab Kid Chameleon for free with advertisements. The included ads can be removed with a single in-app purchase of $1.99.

Unleash your super powers in SEGA’s colossal platformer Kid Chameleon. Play free and experience one of the largest platformers ever created. You are Kid Chameleon, an ordinary kid given strange and fantastic new powers through the use of magical masks. When the villain of a new arcade game escapes into our reality and only you can stop him. Using the masks, transform into an unstoppable warrior, high-flying superhero, or human tank to bring him to justice.

Phantasy Star II

Android Police coverage: Sega Forever series offers classic Sega games for free, new titles released monthly

The hits just keep coming. If you are unfamiliar with this title, Phantasy Star II is a widely popular classic Japanese role-playing game. Much like most traditional JRPGs, you will team up with a group of rag-tag characters in order to defeat the evil spreading across the Algo Star System. Just like the rest of the titles in the SEGA Forever classic games collection, Phantasy Star II is available for free with advertisements. Luckily those ads can be removed with a single in-app purchase of $1.99.

An era-defining RPG. SEGA’s landmark sci-fi epic comes to mobile. Play for free and experience one of the most acclaimed games of its generation. Team up with an unlikely ensemble of characters to thwart evil spreading across the once-peaceful Algo Star System. Combat mutants and robots, collect a plethora of equipment, and unravel the mystery behind one of the greatest RPGs of all time.

Altered Beast

Android Police coverage: Sega Forever series offers classic Sega games for free, new titles released monthly

Last but not least in this week's SEGA Forever classic games collection we have Altered Beast. It is a sidescrolling beat 'em up where you collect powerups for your character, allowing you to get slightly bigger and more powerful until you reach your max level of beast. This beast will tear through most opponents with ease, but once you are hit your powerup level will lower. Altered Beast is available for free and includes advertisements. These ads can be removed with a single in-app purchase of $1.99.

Venture into the underworld in SEGA’s legendary beat ‘em up Altered Beast, now available on mobile. Play free and fight your way through the legions of hell. Risen from the grave to fight the terrors of Hades – you are the Altered Beast. Morph into killer predators using mystical power orbs, then claw, maul, and hack your way to the depths of hell to rescue Zeus’ daughter, Athena. Combat waves of demons, overcome grotesque boss battles, and tear the armies of the damned limb from limb.

Super Atomic: The Hardest Game Ever!

Android Police coverage: Super Atomic bills itself as the 'hardest game ever,' and yeah, it's pretty tough

Super Atomic: The Hardest Game Ever! is just that, an extremely difficult game. Essentially this is a rhythm-based title where you tap on the screen to avoid ever increasing obstacles. So for those of you who enjoy frustrating difficulty in their games, I would wholeheartedly recommend Super Atomic: The Hardest Game Ever! Just keep in mind that while the title is free, it does contain advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $1.99 per item.

Super Atomic is pure, minimal game about a incredible test of patience & reaction. All who have attempted Impossible Games will know the pleasurably painful twitching you are about to endure but with added vertigo. Each exciting tap requires quick reflexes and super fast decisions. Super Atomic is also fulfilled with Neon & Dubstep.

Run or Die - Fun Retro Running Game

Run or Die - Fun Retro Running Game is a port of the PC release from 2014. It is a fast-paced endless runner that utilizes various movement-based abilities. This is a challenging release that has a lot of randomized content. Issues do appear to arise with this random generation once you hit a high speed in the game, as you will need to memorize particular chains of events in order to progress past them. The trouble is, since these events are randomized, it can take quite a lot of time to learn how to get past them. Short of that one issue, this is a solid title. You can grab Run or Die - Fun Retro Running Game for $0.99 without worry of any advertisements or in-app purchases included with the acquisition.

Run or Die is a fast paced Endless Runner game that focuses on movement based abilities (and a huge Ion Cannon). Players must make decisions in the blink of an eye and react quickly in order to run and jump through a hazardous city environment where every run is different. Can you make it and keep running to reach the Lab to save Flow? Warning: Run or Die is not a casual running game.!.! P.S.: Run or Die is only available in English, but there are no refined English skills required to understand and enjoy the game.

Puppet War VR

Puppet War VR is a new virtual reality release for an what was an older game already released on Android. Basically, it is a simple FPS game that features puppets. This time around you can shoot up hordes of evil puppets in your VR headset. Puppet War VR is a premium release, so that does mean you can pick it up at a single price point of $0.99.

Puppet War is a 3d FPS (First ‘Puppet’ Shooter) in which you play a janitor stuck in a colorful TV kids-show studio with hordes of evil cuddly puppets trying to kill you. Luckily for you, there are lots of extremely awesome weapons at your disposal to defend yourself. Can you survive waves of crazy puppets trying to eat you up like a delicious cookie??

Panthera Frontier

If you enjoy the game FTL, you may like Panthera Frontier. While this is not as polished or as engaging as FTL, the space battles in the game are quite similar. Just imagine FTL filled with anthropomorphic cat creatures and in-app purchases that range up to$24.99 per item. Sure, the cute graphics and fun theme are interestingly unique, but the IAPs are pretty disheartening to see in what is a paid upfront release.

--

Adventure into space with your starship and crew. Discover amazing new alien species to recruit and train, and find powerful weapons to install on your craft. Uncover unique new ships to pilot and command, engaging in tactical combat where you are the commander of your forces. The vast fantasy universe of Panthera Frontier awaits, commander.

Speed West

If you have ever played the card game Spit, Speed or Slam, you will have a good idea what to expect out of Speed West. Essentially this is a western-themed game of Slam where your end goal is to get rid of your dealt cards as fast as possible. While that may sound easy enough, in practice it can be quite a challenge. If you would like to install Speed West, you can download it for free. Just keep in mind that the game includes advertisements, though they can be removed with the single in-app purchase of $0.99.

--

Speed West is a six-shootin' twist on Speed, the frenetic two-player card game you might also know as Spit or Slam. To win a traditional game of Speed, you just need to play all of your cards before your opponent does. But to win at Speed West, you need to be quick with the cards and even quicker with the trigger.

Warz.ioi

Warz.ioi is a unique strategy game where you use money to purchase and place troops strategically. After each successful match, you earn money, which can then be used to buy more troops. These troops will have differing abilities. This means you need to strategically place them on the field in order to succeed against your opponents, who are doing the same. Basically, the gameplay sees you leveraging your success towards more success, which gets increasingly more and more difficult. Warz.ioi is available for free, though there are advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $1.99 per item.

--

111% New strategy game “Warz.ioi”.!. Destroy enemies by deploying units. The strategic placement of units is important. Set up many hero`s positions. Enjoy the battle of cute dot characters. This is a simple and addictive adventure & strategy game.

You can experience many charming heroes.

Challenge your friends with GooglePlay support.

Easy and fun to play.

Colorful UI, Fun sound effects, Beautiful dot design.

ArcheAge BEGINS

Those familiar with the Archage MMORPG may be excited to hear that there is now an Android game available that takes place within the franchise. Brought to us by Nexon, ArcheAge Begins may not be quite what fans of the series were expecting. This is not an MMORPG, it is more an instanced RPG with turn-based combat. While it still takes advantage of all of the lore of the series, it just doesn't play out like an MMO. While there is no fee to download the game, it does contain advertisements and in-app purchases. Luckily the IAPs only go as high as $2.99. So for a Nexon title, this pricing isn't really all that egregious strangely enough.

--

CBT Now Live. ArcheAge Begins CBT in progress. Duration: 6/20 PDT - 7/3 PDT. Join the First Expedition and unearth the secrets of the world.

The epic prequel to the MMORPG played by 16 million users worldwide!

Play ArcheAge Begins on your mobile!

Key contents optimized for mobile devices.

AcroSplat Free

AcroSplat Free is a fun little casual game where you utilize a slingshot mechanic in order to guide blobs of color into corresponding cans. Think Angry Birds mixed with Cut the Rope and you will get a good sense of what to expect here. AcroSplat Free is, of course, a free title that contains advertisements as well as in-app purchases that range up to $3.99 per item.

--

Join a colorful cast of adorable paint blobs as they follow their dreams and set out to join the circus in the amazing AcroSplat. The journey won’t be easy: spikes, buzzsaws and seemingly impassable walls block your way. You’ll need a quick finger and nerves of steel to guide your tightrope-walking blobs to the safety of the paint can at the end of each level.

Sheep Frenzy 2

Sheep Frenzy 2 is a pretty simple casual game where you move a platform in order to catch jumping sheep trying to cross a chasm. Basically, you need to time the movement of the platform to catch all of the jumping sheep, ensuring they make it to the other side of the chasm. While Sheep Frenzy 2 is available for free, there are advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $5.99 per item.

--

Sheep Frenzy 2: Arcade Rescuer. The sequel to the insanely frantic "handheld-electronic inspired" Sheep Frenzy. title is here. Rules are as simple as they used to be. Use just two "buttons" to move the bar and the bar is what prevents sheep from falling into the abyss. They will just bounce right off the bar to the other side. They may seem a little suicidal, but at least you earn points for rescuing them, right?

turretz

If you can imagine a Space Invaders-like game, but switch out the stage-based gameplay with an incremental upgrade system, you will get a good idea of what to expect in turretz. What makes it different is the concept of earning money by shooting enemies. This money is used to purchase stronger weapons to attach to your rotating base. Each time you add a new weapon, you progress a little bit further, allowing you to earn even more money. If this sounds appealing to you, turretz can be installed for free. Just expect to see advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $6.99 per item.

--

111% New arcade game "Turretz" .!. Enjoy an exciting battle in a fantastic space. Protect your planet from space enemies. Destroy enemies with special turrets. Upgrade your turrets and planet to destroy more powerful enemies. This is a simple, addictive arcade and action strategy game.

Enemy Waters : Submarines and Warships

Enemy Waters : Submarines and Warships is an in-depth action-strategy naval game. It is up to you to properly control a fleet of ships against waves of enemies in order to earn money, which will be used to upgrade your fleet. You will find a plethora of ships available in the game including ships from world war 2, the cold war era, and current times. Honestly, Enemy Waters : Submarines and Warships is one of the better naval battle games on Android. When considering that the included in-app purchases only range up to $10.99 per item, the monetization could have been quite a lot worse.

--

Fire torpedoes, drop depth charges, and roar your deck guns. Enemy Waters is a cat and mouse game between submarines and ships. Command and Maneuver your fleet as you face off against waves of enemy warships. Conquer Seaports and Oil wells by defeating the enemy warships guarding those resource rich areas. Expand your influence and procure better ships to stand up to the ever increasing machinations of Little John.

Run & Gun: BANDITOS

Run & Gun: BANDITOS is an endless runner with a western outlaw theme. Essentially you run behind a horse-drawn cart picking up any loot that it may drop. You do this while shooting any enemies that appear on your path. So sure, this isn't the most original game, but if you like endless runners, it may suffice for a while. You can pick up Run & Gun: BANDITOS for free since it is a free-to-play release. Just keep in mind that there are advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $12.99 per item.

--

Run fast. Shoot sharp. Get what's yours. Your precious treasure is stolen. Enemies are all around. Be the hero and take back what’s yours. The greatest challenge you can find is already here. Run and collect as much gold as you can. Test your skills with various obstacles and shoot your way through vast number of enemies to survive the run. Unlock your full potential to beat them all. Get in the game for the Run & Gun adventure – an endless runner with a twist.

Rider

If you can imagine a futuristic Alto's Adventure that looks more like a game in the movie Tron, then you should know what to expect out of Rider. This is a challenging endless runner that has you holding on the screen to move your vehicle as well as make it flip. The challenge is keeping the vehicle upright, as there are a ton of jumps. Rider is available for free, though there are advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $19.99 per item.

--

Get ready for some flippin' action. Perform insane stunts while you cruise through the never-ending world of Rider. Grab your motorcycle and start flipping like a maniac.

Complete 100 Challenges

Collect 40 Awesome Bikes (including 4 Secrets)

Receive Daily Rewards

Complete all 32 Levels

Unlock 10 Themes

Compare your highscore with players worldwide

Make insane stunts.

Sudoku 4Two Multiplayer

If you are looking for a new competitive Sudoku game, Sudoku 4Two Multiplayer may offer just what you are looking for. Not only can you play against your friends and family locally, but you can also play against anyone in the world through the included online multiplayer. Just keep in mind that there are advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $19.99 per item.

--

Sudoku 4Two is the most elegant and intuitive Sudoku app that you’ll ever find, and the only one with true MULTIPLAYER. Challenge yourself and your friends, and enjoy this all-time classic whether you’re a beginner or a fish-hunting expert. We have over 2 million puzzles for you to solve.

Tentacles - Enter the Mind

Runner games are definitely pretty popular on Android. While many are not worth a mention, Tentacles - Enter the Mind is a pretty unique game in this genre. The grab (pun intended) is how you move in the game. Basically, you are some sort of blob with tentacles. You use these tentacles to move by touching the next object in your path. By doing this repeatedly, you move forward, which allows you to eventually earn new upgrades to your tentacle-driven movement. Tentacles - Enter the Mind is a free-to-play release that contains advertisements and in-app purchases.

--

Welcome to the mind of a mad professor for an all-you-can-eat eyeball buffet. Dr. Phluff’s obsession with everything cute has driven him mad, and only you can save him. Tap your way through the layers of the professor’s amazingly twisted mind. Set in a captivating 3D world, odd monsters hide behind every corner. Explore the many creepy layers of Dr. Phluff’s mind from his Paranoia to his Super-Ego and beyond. Dispatch enemies, collect squishy eyeballs and secret eggs, gain powers and abilities, and compete against your friends.

Space Cantina : Match 3 Club

Another genre often seen on mobile is match-3. While there is no shortage of this type of game on the Play Store, when you finally find one that stands out, it is worth taking note. Space Cantina : Match 3 Club is one such game. You see, instead of allowing for a grid of icons that you need to match, they are thrown into a pile haphazardly. It is in this pile that you need to find items that match. Sadly what doesn't stray from the norm is the fact that Space Cantina : Match 3 Club contains advertisements as well as in-app purchases that range up to $33.99 per item.

--

Become the best bartender throughout in the music themed universe. Dozens of ingredients to mix, hundreds of customers to serve is waiting for you behind the doors. Explore the vast space and discover new planets as you go. More than 20 space ships are waiting for you to begin your journey. Play with your friends through facebook or compete with them through leaderboards. More than 70 levels to play with bonus levels waiting for you upon completing each planet, and more levels on the way. Earn high scores and rewards.

Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare

Ah, yet another zombie game on mobile, you can never have enough of those right? In this particular instance I am looking at Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare, a game that has you building a team of zombie killers in order to survive in the zombie apocalypse. A definite tried and true setup for a survival game. Of course, Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare would not be a free-to-play release without plenty of advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $49.99 per item.

--

Resist and defy the evil undead in this new tactical survival sequel of Dead Ahead. Fight for freedom and become a fearless slayer of the undead in one of the funnest survival games of the year. Kill raid after raid of zombies, collect supplies, look for survivors and most importantly... create your own legacy.

Bounzy!

Bounzy! is what you would get if you mixed Puzzle Bobble and horrible free-to-play mechanics. While the actual gameplay of shooting enemies as they descend on you is pretty fun, it is the constant push to upgrade your abilities that deteriorate the gameplay. Mostly you will need to either grind or pay real money to grow at any acceptable rate. If that is not something that bothers you, then you can pick up Bounzy! for free. Just expect to find advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $59.99 per item.

--

Looking for a way to enter the world of magic? Well then look no further than Bounzy. - the newest title by Gram Games. You’re a mage, facing an onslaught of fantastic beasts. Using your mystic powers, fight them back, and protect your town. As your spells strike the beasts, they will lose health - just make sure they’re fully vanquished before they reach you.

Fate/Grand Order (English)

Fate/Grand Order is a new card-based RPG based on the Fate/stay night visual novel game and franchise by Type-Moon. It is a story heavy game that features plenty of card collecting. Sadly the English translation from the Japanese version is pretty poor, with plenty of misspellings and grammar mistakes. If you can get past the lazy localization, you may just find a likable game. Just keep in mind that there are advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $79.99 per item.

--

A new mobile "Fate RPG," presented by TYPE-MOON. With an impressive main scenario and multiple character quests, the game features millions of words of original story. Packed with content that both fans of the Fate franchise and newcomers will be able to enjoy.

Dash Legends

Dash Legends is the newest race-based multiplayer game on Android. It allows you to not only race against your friends locally, but online as well. Like most competitive mobile games, Dash Legends is a free-to-play release that contains advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $89.99 per item. As you can imagine, whoever pays the most in this game will have a distinct advantage, making this a title that is clearly pay-to-win.

--

Face off against friends & real opponents and show them who is the fastest legend in the world. A real-time multiplayer runner that fits right in your pocket. Select your favorite runners and arm them with discovered artifacts & fast pets. Run down the narrow paths Amazon jungles, underground mummy tombs or burning Viking ships and pick up powerful weapons to use against your opponents. Things never slow down in this 4 person PVP.

Idle Empires

Idle games are a dime a dozen on Android. It seems every week there is a new idle game released and this week does not deviate with the publication of Idle Empires. If you have ever played an idle game, you should know what to expect, except this time around there is a medieval theme. You can pick up Idle Empires for free, though there are advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $99.99 per item.

--

Ever wanted to play the role of a gold-hungry, power-obsessed tyrant? This game lets you do it without being charged for war crimes. The makers of Idle Armies and More. Gold. Now. offer our latest clicker extravaganza: Idle Empires. Join King Norman and help turn his peaceful little oasis of a kingdom into a fear-riddled, war-hungry, gold churning, dictatorship.

Tap Busters

Tap Busters is a beautifully illustrated action RPG with mobile friendly mechanics. From the outset, you simply equip your hero with weapons to then allow him to auto-fight the game's villains. While the gameplay does little to elate the user really, the art is always a pleasure to look at. You can pick up Tap Busters for free as it is a free-to-play release with advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $99.99 per item.

--

The galaxy is in trouble: our planets of are overrun by creepy monsters, weird aliens, freaky crocodiles and other creatures we dare not name here. Your heroic job is to clean these pests and free the planets. This is your mission, fierce Tap Buster. Go deep into the Universe, cleanse the evil and become the best Tap Buster there is. Just so you know, you'll need big weapons, solid armor and a powerful minion to have your back out there.

WTF Game(s) Of The Week

Taco Trump Down

Sure, it is not that difficult to find Trump-themed games on the Play Store. While I generally try to avoid such blatant cash-ins on hot topics, Taco Trump Down was just too silly to pass up for a WTF listing. You play a flying stereotype of a Mexican who throws tacos at Trump's buildings as he tries to build them. Your goal is to destroy every structure Trump creates. Essentially this is a casual offering with a light-hearted jab at Trump. While it may not be for everyone, those that do enjoy such things can download the game for free if they are willing to put up with the irremovable advertisements.

--

Mexican Superhero Taco Man heard that Trump wants to build a wall to keep Mexico out. In this Trump vs Mexicans game, Taco Man is angry about the decision of Trump. Wanting to make Mexico great again, he grabbed his tacos and took flight. Flying over Trump's wall, he saw Trump building new things. Towers, walls, election centers, and steak houses. With extreme agility, Taco Man began to hurl his tacos at Trump's buildings, bringing them down one by one, even as the Donald was building them. Top Trumps buildings with simple tap and movements. Taco Man is also on a lookout for some Jalapenos...

