Do you like dubstep, fast things, and frustratingly difficult games? Then do we ever have a treat for you. Super Atomic says it's the "hardest game ever," which is probably a healthy doze of hyperbole. It certainly isn't easy, though. You can see just how challenging it is for free.

Super Atomic is a rhythm game where you must tap as a glowing orb of light races around the circular track. The game places various obstacles in your path, some stationary and some moving. If you run into one, it's game over. Seem too easy? Well, the speed increases with each trip around the track. Later levels also add in new twists like wormholes and multiple orbs to protect. Oh, and there's dubstep.

Super Atomic is usually a one-hit-kills sort of thing, but you can activate a super atomic powerup at the beginning of a level to get one extra hitpoint. You only have a few of them, though. Super Atomic is free, and there aren't any energy meters or timers. There are ads, but you can get rid of those with a single $1.99 in-app purchase.