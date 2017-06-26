The OnePlus 5 hasn't technically started shipping yet, but some of those who got in on the early pre-sale already have their phones. And today, they're getting a new update to go with them. OnePlus is pushing OxygenOS 4.5.2 to the OP5, which brings a number of bug fixes and optimizations.
Here's the changelog provided by OnePlus.
Bug fixes:
- App installation issue
- System update failure
Optimizations:
- Camera
- Bluetooth stability
- Network stability
- System stability
- Compatibility with 3rd party apps
The OTA is only 36MB coming from 4.5.1, but I suspect retail units will skip that and go right to 4.5.2. In that case, the update will probably be around 150MB like the first 4.5.1 OTA on review units was.
It's not clear how much of a difference the "optimizations" will make to the camera performance, but that's definitely something OP needs to work on. The network stability was also a problem on my review unit. The new software is rolling out globally, so everyone should have it soon. If you're still waiting on your OP5 to show up, this OTA will be available out of the box.
