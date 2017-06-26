MIAMI, 26 June 2017 – HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, is making its highly anticipated U.S. debut, bringing the Nokia 6 to U.S. fans in early July 2017 through Amazon.

Combining superior craftsmanship and distinctive design with an immersive audio experience and a 5.5” full HD screen, the new Nokia 6 delivers a truly premium smartphone experience. The unibody of the Nokia 6 is crafted from a single block of 6000-series aluminium and is perfect for those who want a robust phone with outstanding entertainment credentials. The smart audio amplifier with dual speakers offers a deeper bass and outstanding clarity, while Dolby Atmos® sound delivers a powerful moving entertainment experience.



Premium design



Continuing the Nokia phones heritage for designing robust devices with style and finesse, the Nokia 6’s premium quality and inherent strength ensures it is built to perform and to help you take on life’s challenges. It takes 55 minutes to machine the seamless Nokia 6 aluminium unibody from a solid block of aluminium. It then receives two separate anodising processes, taking over 12 hours to complete, with each phone being polished no less than five times. The end result is an aluminium unibody with the highest level of visual and structural quality.

“It brings us great pleasure to introduce a new generation of U.S. fans to Nokia phones, while offering existing fans the same unparalleled and high quality Nokia phone experience they have come to love over the years,” said Maurizio Angelone, Vice President Americas, HMD Global. “The Nokia 6 exemplifies our commitment to best-in-class performance, design, and craftsmanship, and we are proud to offer American consumers a smartphone option that will not require them to sacrifice quality for cost.”



Entertainment everywhere



With outstanding color reproduction, the Nokia 6 has a bright, hybrid in-cell 5.5” screen with full HD resolution viewed through sculpted Corning® Gorilla® Glass. The display stack is laminated enabling excellent sunlight readability without compromising the slim form.

Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 430 mobile platform and the Qualcomm® Adreno™ 505 graphics processor, the Nokia 6 strikes the perfect balance between performance and power consumption, designed to deliver premium quality entertainment on the go.

“Phones have become an extension of ourselves and are integral to so many aspects of our lives. From capturing memories and keeping us entertained, to keeping in touch and remembering important dates and anniversaries, our smartphones are often at the heart of everything we do,” said Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global. “The new Nokia 6 sets a high bar for quality and we’ve taken no shortcuts to ensure the Nokia 6 rewards you with a premium experience for everyday use. From its bespoke design through to the quality entertainment features, we’ve designed the Nokia 6 to give you more.”



Great imaging experience



We have carefully thought about every aspect of the phone’s design, seamlessly integrating the Phase Detection Auto Focus 16MP camera into the body of the Nokia 6. Delivering sharp pictures, Nokia 6 also features a dual tone flash, meaning natural colors and skin tones indoors and out. With the exclusive camera user interface, automatic scene detection makes it easier to take great shots every time. And with an 8MP Autofocus front facing camera, you can take great shots from any angle.



Sale information



The Nokia 6 will initially only be available in Matte Black and Silver on Amazon beginning July 2017 and will retail at $229 MSRP. The phone will also be available in Tempered Blue and Copper later this summer.



Notes to Editors:







Technical Specifications for Nokia 6[i]

· Networks: GSM: 850/900/1800/1900 WCDMA: Band 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 LTE: Band 2, 3, 4, 7, 12/17, 28, 38

· Network speed: LTE Cat. 4, 150Mbps DL/50Mbps UL

· Dual SIM variant

· OS: Android Nougat

· Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 430 mobile platform

· RAM: 3 GB LPPDDR 3

· Storage: 32 GB internal user memory [ii] with MicroSD card slot (support up to 128 GB support)

· Form factor: Touch monoblock with capacitive system keys

· Display: 5.5” IPS LCD full HD (1920 x 1080, 16:9), sculpted Corning® Gorilla® Glass, 403 ppi pixel density, sunlight readability, 450 nits, laminated

· Camera: Primary camera: 16MP PDAF, 1.0um, f/2, dual tone flash; Front facing camera: 8MP AF, 1.12um, f/2, FOV 84˚

· Connectivity & Sensors: Micro USB (USB 2.0), OTG, 3.5mm ADJ Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, E-compass, Gyroscope, Fingerprint Sensor, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, BT 4.1, ANT+, GPS/AGPS+GLONASS+BDS, FM/RDS.

· Battery: Integrated 3000 mAh battery [iii]

· Audio: Dual Speakers with Smart Amplifier (TFA9891) with Dolby Atmos®

· Dimensions: 154 x 75.8 x 7.85 mm (camera bump: 8.4mm)



Operator Network Compatibility



Carrier | Compatibility rating | Voice / Text | 2G Data | 3G Data | 4G LTE Data

AT&T | Partial Data 4G Connection | OK | OK | OK | Partial*

Sprint | No Services | - | - | - | -

T-Mobile | Supported 4G Connection | OK | OK | OK | Supported

Verizon Wireless | No Services | - | - | - | -

*Bands 29 and 30 not supported