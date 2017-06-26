Amazon struck gold with the Echo. The speaker/personal assistant has grown significantly since its birth, with only the Google Home to compete with. If you've been itching to get your hands on an Echo, you can get one from either Amazon or Best Buy for $129.99, a savings of $50.

We see this sale pop up from time to time, though not too often. The Echo does much the same stuff that the Home does (or should it be the other way around?) with countless integrations with various apps and services, full speaker capabilities (i.e., listening to music), and a built-in personal assistant named Alexa to help you with weather, calendar, and other information needs.

Both the black and white colors are on sale right now. I have no idea how much longer this sale will be available, so if you've been considering an Echo, this would be a good time to get one.