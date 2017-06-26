It's late on a Monday night and I finally got around to getting the first app sales post of the week together — it's a labor of love, so you're welcome. There are quite a few, as is usual for a Monday, so buckle in.

Free

Apps

  1. Equalizer Pro $2.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
  2. Silent Mode ᴾᴿᴼ (Camera Mute) $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
  3. Camera Remote for Garmin Connect IQ Watches $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
  4. Speedometer GPS HD Pro $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  5. Noise FM - Unlocker $4.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  6. Belly Fix - 12 days $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
  7. Low-Light Camera $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  8. NOTIFICATIONS IN BUBBLE ULTIMATE $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  9. NOTIFICATIONS IN BUBBLE PRO $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Games

  1. Craft Prison Escape 3D - PRO $0.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
  2. True Skate $1.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
  3. StoneBack | Prehistory | PRO $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  4. Cube.IO Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  5. LASERBREAK 2 Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  6. Zombie City Defense 2 $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  7. LASERBREAK Pro $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  8. 魔法使いの小さなアトリエ　OFFLINE $4.49 -> Free; 4 days left
  9. Armpit Hero: VIP $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Africa 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
  2. Dark Rainbow Theme For G6 - G5 - V20 - V10 - K10 $1.49 -> Free; 20 hours left
  3. Fantastic Rainbow Theme For LG G5 V20 K10 $0.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
  4. Iconix UI $0.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
  5. Mr.Time : After Glow $1.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
  6. Mr.Time : Contrast $0.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
  7. Mr.Time : Metal Solid $1.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
  8. Mr.Time : Modern Mosaic $1.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
  9. Mr.Time : Monochrono $1.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
  10. Mr.Time : Neon Monocle $1.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
  11. Mr.Time : Space Black $1.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
  12. Mr.Time : Transkeleton $1.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
  13. Mr.Time : Twilight $0.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
  14. Mr.Time : White Classic $0.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
  15. UX Experience S8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
  16. Empire Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
  17. Extravaganza XIU for Klwp Pro $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  18. PRETTIEE $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  19. Tropical Ocean 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  20. Native American 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  21. S8 Pixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  22. Mellow Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free;  3 days left
  23. Yomira- Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free;  3 days left
  24. Graby - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left

Sale

Apps

  1. COSMIC WATCH: Time and Space $4.49 -> $1.99; 20 hours left
  2. VirtualTablet (S-Pen) $5.99 -> $2.99; 20 hours left
  3. MapTrek $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  4. Money Log : Budget Manager $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  5. Coloring Book - Princess - PRO $4.49 -> $1.49; 5 days left
  6. FBReader Premium – Book Reader $4.99 -> $3.49; 5 days left
  7. Medical terms (OFFLINE) $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  8. onTouch English Dictionary - Premium $2.49 -> $1.29; 5 days left
  9. 2P NES Emulator Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  10. Budget Blitz Pro $7.99 -> $4.99; 6 days left
  11. Chemistry Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  12. Photo Album Scanner $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  13. doubleTwist Pro: music, podcast player (FLAC/ALAC) $7.99 -> $4.99; 7 days left
  14. Car Camera $2.49 -> $1.49; 7 days left
  15. A Charlie Brown Christmas $5.99 -> $4.49; Time left not specified
  16. BEATS PRO - Instrumentals $3.39 -> $2.49; Time left not specified
  17. BEATS 2 XL Freestyle Riddims $3.11 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
  18. BLW Slow Cook Recipes Unknown -> $2.99; Time left not specified
  19. Mobi Calculator PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
  20. My Logs Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  21. Planimeter - GPS area measure $2.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
  22. Winlive Pro Karaoke Mobile Unknown -> $3.49; Time left not specified

Games

  1. Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo $2.99 -> $0.99; 20 hours left
  2. Age of Rivals $3.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
  3. Wojdan $2.49 -> $1.49; 3 days left
  4. 【ディストピア系】マヨイヒツジの果樹園【アドベンチャー】 $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  5. Albert and Otto $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  6. SmartPref $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  7. Door Kickers $3.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  8. Grim Legends 3 (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 7 days left
  9. The Secret Order 2 (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; 7 days left
  10. Cavernaut $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  11. Grim Tales: Bloody Mary (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
  12. iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes [Paid version] $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified

Icon packs & customization

  1. Dark Blue Theme For LG G6 - G5 - V20 - V10 - K10 $1.49 -> Free; 20 hours left
  2. Dark Cyan Theme For LG G6 - G5 - V20 - V10 - K10 $1.49 -> $0.99; 20 hours left
  3. Dark Green Theme For LG G6 - G5 - V20 - V10 - K10 $1.49 -> $0.99; 20 hours left
  4. Dark Night Theme For LG G6 - G5 - V20 - V10 - K10 $1.49 -> $0.99; 20 hours left
  5. Dark Orange Theme For LG G6 - G5 - V20 - V10 - K10 $1.49 -> $0.99; 20 hours left
  6. Dark Pink Theme For LG G6 - G5 - V20 - V10 - K10 $1.49 -> $0.99; 20 hours left
  7. Dark Purple Theme For LG G6 - G5 - V20 - V10 - K10 $1.49 -> $0.99; 20 hours left
  8. Dark Red Theme For LG G6 - G5 - V20 - V10 - K10 $1.49 -> $0.99; 20 hours left
  9. Genisys Black Theme For LG G6 G5 V20 K10 $1.49 -> $0.99; 20 hours left
  10. Pink Light Theme For LG G6 - G5 - V20 - V10 - K10 $1.49 -> $0.99; 20 hours left
  11. Red Light Theme For LG G6 - G5 - V20 - V10 - K10 $1.49 -> $0.99; 20 hours left
  12. [substratum] OrangeKitten PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  13. FUNKONG ICONPACK $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  14. Knots Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  15. Clocki - Wear Watch Faces $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
  16. Still Life 3D Livewallpaper $1.53 -> $0.99; Time left not specified

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Network Signal Refresher Pro $3.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  2. iPray: Prayer Times & Qibla $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  3. Cleaner eXtreme Pro $2.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  4. Dream Book $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  5. 1Tap WiFi Repair Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  6. RAM Booster eXtreme Speed Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  7. Toolbox eXtreme $7.99 -> $3.99; 7 days left
  8. Business Card Reader Pro - Business Card Scanner $14.99 -> $4.99; Time left not specified
  9. BusyBox X Pro [Root] $21.99 -> $9.99; Time left not specified
  10. Change Hairstyle Deluxe $3.33 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
  11. FineScanner Pro - PDF Document Scanner App + OCR $59.99 -> $9.99; Time left not specified
  12. Keep Calm Generator PRO $1.59 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  13. Superuser X + $21.99 -> $9.99; Time left not specified
  14. Podkicker Pro $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified