It's late on a Monday night and I finally got around to getting the first app sales post of the week together — it's a labor of love, so you're welcome. There are quite a few, as is usual for a Monday, so buckle in.
Free
Apps
- Equalizer Pro $2.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
- Silent Mode ᴾᴿᴼ (Camera Mute) $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- Camera Remote for Garmin Connect IQ Watches $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- Speedometer GPS HD Pro $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Noise FM - Unlocker $4.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Belly Fix - 12 days $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- Low-Light Camera $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- NOTIFICATIONS IN BUBBLE ULTIMATE $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- NOTIFICATIONS IN BUBBLE PRO $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Games
- Craft Prison Escape 3D - PRO $0.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
- True Skate $1.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
- StoneBack | Prehistory | PRO $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Cube.IO Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- LASERBREAK 2 Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Zombie City Defense 2 $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- LASERBREAK Pro $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- 魔法使いの小さなアトリエ OFFLINE $4.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- Armpit Hero: VIP $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Africa 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
- Dark Rainbow Theme For G6 - G5 - V20 - V10 - K10 $1.49 -> Free; 20 hours left
- Fantastic Rainbow Theme For LG G5 V20 K10 $0.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
- Iconix UI $0.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
- Mr.Time : After Glow $1.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
- Mr.Time : Contrast $0.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
- Mr.Time : Metal Solid $1.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
- Mr.Time : Modern Mosaic $1.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
- Mr.Time : Monochrono $1.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
- Mr.Time : Neon Monocle $1.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
- Mr.Time : Space Black $1.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
- Mr.Time : Transkeleton $1.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
- Mr.Time : Twilight $0.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
- Mr.Time : White Classic $0.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
- UX Experience S8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
- Empire Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- Extravaganza XIU for Klwp Pro $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- PRETTIEE $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Tropical Ocean 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Native American 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- S8 Pixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Mellow Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Yomira- Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Graby - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
Sale
Apps
- COSMIC WATCH: Time and Space $4.49 -> $1.99; 20 hours left
- VirtualTablet (S-Pen) $5.99 -> $2.99; 20 hours left
- MapTrek $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Money Log : Budget Manager $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Coloring Book - Princess - PRO $4.49 -> $1.49; 5 days left
- FBReader Premium – Book Reader $4.99 -> $3.49; 5 days left
- Medical terms (OFFLINE) $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- onTouch English Dictionary - Premium $2.49 -> $1.29; 5 days left
- 2P NES Emulator Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Budget Blitz Pro $7.99 -> $4.99; 6 days left
- Chemistry Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Photo Album Scanner $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- doubleTwist Pro: music, podcast player (FLAC/ALAC) $7.99 -> $4.99; 7 days left
- Car Camera $2.49 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- A Charlie Brown Christmas $5.99 -> $4.49; Time left not specified
- BEATS PRO - Instrumentals $3.39 -> $2.49; Time left not specified
- BEATS 2 XL Freestyle Riddims $3.11 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- BLW Slow Cook Recipes Unknown -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- Mobi Calculator PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- My Logs Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Planimeter - GPS area measure $2.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- Winlive Pro Karaoke Mobile Unknown -> $3.49; Time left not specified
Games
- Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo $2.99 -> $0.99; 20 hours left
- Age of Rivals $3.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Wojdan $2.49 -> $1.49; 3 days left
- 【ディストピア系】マヨイヒツジの果樹園【アドベンチャー】 $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Albert and Otto $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- SmartPref $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Door Kickers $3.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Grim Legends 3 (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 7 days left
- The Secret Order 2 (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; 7 days left
- Cavernaut $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Grim Tales: Bloody Mary (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes [Paid version] $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- Dark Blue Theme For LG G6 - G5 - V20 - V10 - K10 $1.49 -> Free; 20 hours left
- Dark Cyan Theme For LG G6 - G5 - V20 - V10 - K10 $1.49 -> $0.99; 20 hours left
- Dark Green Theme For LG G6 - G5 - V20 - V10 - K10 $1.49 -> $0.99; 20 hours left
- Dark Night Theme For LG G6 - G5 - V20 - V10 - K10 $1.49 -> $0.99; 20 hours left
- Dark Orange Theme For LG G6 - G5 - V20 - V10 - K10 $1.49 -> $0.99; 20 hours left
- Dark Pink Theme For LG G6 - G5 - V20 - V10 - K10 $1.49 -> $0.99; 20 hours left
- Dark Purple Theme For LG G6 - G5 - V20 - V10 - K10 $1.49 -> $0.99; 20 hours left
- Dark Red Theme For LG G6 - G5 - V20 - V10 - K10 $1.49 -> $0.99; 20 hours left
- Genisys Black Theme For LG G6 G5 V20 K10 $1.49 -> $0.99; 20 hours left
- Pink Light Theme For LG G6 - G5 - V20 - V10 - K10 $1.49 -> $0.99; 20 hours left
- Red Light Theme For LG G6 - G5 - V20 - V10 - K10 $1.49 -> $0.99; 20 hours left
- [substratum] OrangeKitten PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- FUNKONG ICONPACK $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Knots Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Clocki - Wear Watch Faces $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- Still Life 3D Livewallpaper $1.53 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Network Signal Refresher Pro $3.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- iPray: Prayer Times & Qibla $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Cleaner eXtreme Pro $2.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Dream Book $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- 1Tap WiFi Repair Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- RAM Booster eXtreme Speed Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Toolbox eXtreme $7.99 -> $3.99; 7 days left
- Business Card Reader Pro - Business Card Scanner $14.99 -> $4.99; Time left not specified
- BusyBox X Pro [Root] $21.99 -> $9.99; Time left not specified
- Change Hairstyle Deluxe $3.33 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- FineScanner Pro - PDF Document Scanner App + OCR $59.99 -> $9.99; Time left not specified
- Keep Calm Generator PRO $1.59 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Superuser X + $21.99 -> $9.99; Time left not specified
- Podkicker Pro $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
