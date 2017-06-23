There are a lot of banks in the US. How do I know? Google is still finding banks to add to Android Pay. A new batch of fine financial institutions have been added to the list—60 of them, in fact. This is one of the largest expansions of Android Pay to date.

The new institutions are mostly smaller banks and credit unions. All the big guys have added support by now. Here are the new ones.

If your bank is in this new batch, you should be able to add your debit or credit card to Android Pay right now. Enjoy.