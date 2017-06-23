There are a lot of banks in the US. How do I know? Google is still finding banks to add to Android Pay. A new batch of fine financial institutions have been added to the list—60 of them, in fact. This is one of the largest expansions of Android Pay to date.
The new institutions are mostly smaller banks and credit unions. All the big guys have added support by now. Here are the new ones.
- Alabama Credit Union
- Bank of Sullivan
- Bulls Eye Credit Union
- Byline Bank
- Cabrillo Credit Union
- Charter Oak FCU
- Columbia Bank
- Commerce Bank
- Commercial Savings Bank
- Corydon State Bank
- Decorah Bank & Trust
- Dieterich Bank
- Discovery Federal Credit Union
- DuTrac Community Credit Union
- Equity Bank
- EverTrust Bank
- First Alliance Bank
- First Florida CU
- First Metro Bank
- First National Bank of Bellville
- First U.S.Community Credit Union
- First United Bank & Trust
- Firstar Bank N.A.
- Florida Parishes Bank
- FNB of New Mexico
- Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union
- Generations Bank
- Grandpoint Bank
- Great Lakes First Federal CU
- Gulf Coast Educators FCU
- Hoosier Heartland State Bank
- Isabella Bank
- Lakeside Bank
- Lamar Bank and Trust
- Libertyville Savings Bank
- Lone Star National Bank
- Los Angeles Police FCU
- Meijer Credit Union
- Members Cooperative Credit Union
- Meridian Bank
- Midsouth Bank
- North East Texas Credit Union
- Pacific Premier Bank
- Pasadena Federal Credit Union
- PCSB Bank
- Regional Missouri FCU
- Rock Canyon Bank
- Salal Credit Union
- Sanborn Savings Bank
- Southwest Financial FCU
- Summit National Bank
- The Lowell Five
- The Middlefield Banking Company
- Tradition Capital Bank
- TwinStar Credit Union
- Union Square Credit Union
- Unitus Community Credit Union
- University of Illinois CU
- Virginia Credit Union
- Wilson Bank & Trust
If your bank is in this new batch, you should be able to add your debit or credit card to Android Pay right now. Enjoy.
