Samsung's phones have usually cost a bit more than the competition, but it's sort of thrown caution to the wind lately. The Galaxy S8 Plus retails for around $850, which is a lot of money even when you break it out over two years. A rumor from Evan Blass at Venture Beat suggests the Galaxy Note 8 could take things even further with a €999 price tag.

Samsung's pricing is usually converted for different countries, so it's not just going to be 999 of your local cash money. The Galaxy S8 was priced at €799 in Europe and $750 in the US. Somewhere north of $900 for the Note 8 is a safe bet, so it'll probably be close to $1,000 in the US after taxes.

Your money will buy you a phone with a 6.3-inch curved AMOLED with the same taller aspect ration seen on the Galaxy S8. Inside will be a Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895, 3,300mAh battery, and 6GB of RAM. It will have a dual camera array on the back for optical zoom. The fingerprint sensor will still be next to the camera module. Since this is a Note device, it will come with the S Pen, and VB says it'll have some new tricks like full sentence language translation.

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to launch this fall. The Note 7 was a real catastrophe for Samsung, so I'm sure someone will be double checking the batteries in this one.