It's finally Friday! And that means we're here to round out the week with the final app sales post. Today's theme centers around games, so I hope you've set aside some time this weekend. I have bolded a few noteworthy titles that are definitely worth checking out, so be looking for them below. And don't forget to go back to Wednesday's post to see if anything there catches your eye.
Free
Apps
- Root Checker Pro $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Pocket Yoga $2.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Games
- Cubes $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Order: The Memory Challenge (No Ads) $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- TA: Little Red Riding Hood $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- Toca Hair Salon Me $2.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Picton $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Shovel commandos 2 clicker $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- 13 DAYS OF LIFE $1.49 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Neon Glow C - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours left
- Rifon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours left
- Sorus - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours left
- Space Symphony 3D Pro LWP $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours left
- Urmun - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours left
- Fireplace 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Pixelized - Pixel Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Art Alive 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Emperial Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- NEW YORK Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Redox - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- SL Theme Dera Pink $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Sutoroku Icons $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Iride UI is Hipster Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- SL THEME SUBSPACE $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
Sale
Apps
- My Handbook Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Home Budget Planner HD Paid $2.99 -> $1.99; 1 day left
- Noise FM - Unlocker $9.99 -> $4.99; Time left not specified
- Network Analyzer Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- Voice Dream Reader $9.99 -> $4.99; 7 days left
- Busy Beavers Jukebox $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
Games
- Crashlands $4.99 -> $1.99; 2 days left
- Knights of Pen & Paper +1 $4.49 -> $2.49; 3 days left
- Bridge Baron $19.99 -> $12.99; 5 days left
- Ys Chronicles 1 $5.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Blek $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Dashy Square $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Goat Simulator MMO Simulator $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Kingdom: New Lands $9.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- Rusty Lake Hotel $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Rusty Lake: Roots $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- Space Food Truck $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- Autumn Dynasty - RTS $4.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- Doom & Destiny $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Her Story $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Rubek $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- The Last Dream (Full) $4.99 -> $2.49; 7 days left
- Wizards and Wagons $4.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- Sentinels of the Multiverse $6.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- Sonya The Great Adventure Full $4.99 -> $2.49; Time left not specified
- This War of Mine $14.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- Cyklus Watch Face $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Flasia HD $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Linear Art HD $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- LAURUS Next Launcher 3D Theme $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- STALLION Next Launcher Theme $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- TRIADA Smart Launcher Theme $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- AMETAL Smart Launcher Theme $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- TRIADA Poweramp skin $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- TRIQUA Go Locker Theme $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- TypIt Pro - Text on Photos $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- GIF PartyPro - GIF Video Booth $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Vape Tool Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Vital Tones Anxiety Pro $7.49 -> $4.99; 6 days left
- Vital Tones Astral Travel Pro $5.49 -> $3.49; 6 days left
- Vital Tones Sexual Arousal Pro $4.49 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- Vital Tones Stuttering Pro $8.99 -> $5.99; 6 days left
- Yes or No Tarot - Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Vip Betting Tips $27.99 -> $15.99; Time left not specified
