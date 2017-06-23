It's finally Friday! And that means we're here to round out the week with the final app sales post. Today's theme centers around games, so I hope you've set aside some time this weekend. I have bolded a few noteworthy titles that are definitely worth checking out, so be looking for them below. And don't forget to go back to Wednesday's post to see if anything there catches your eye.

Free

Apps

  1. Root Checker Pro $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  2. Pocket Yoga $2.99 -> Free; 6 days left

Games

  1. Cubes $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  2. Order: The Memory Challenge (No Ads) $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  3. TA: Little Red Riding Hood $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
  4. Toca Hair Salon Me $2.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  5. Picton $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  6. Shovel commandos 2 clicker $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  7. 13 DAYS OF LIFE $1.49 -> Free; 7 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Neon Glow C - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours left
  2. Rifon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours left
  3. Sorus - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours left
  4. Space Symphony 3D Pro LWP $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours left
  5. Urmun - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours left
  6. Fireplace 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  7. Pixelized - Pixel Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  8. Art Alive 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  9. Emperial Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
  10. NEW YORK Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
  11. Redox - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  12. SL Theme Dera Pink $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  13. Sutoroku Icons $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  14. Iride UI is Hipster Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  15. SL THEME SUBSPACE $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left

Sale

Apps

  1. My Handbook Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  2. Home Budget Planner HD Paid $2.99 -> $1.99; 1 day left
  3. Noise FM - Unlocker $9.99 -> $4.99; Time left not specified
  4. Network Analyzer Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
  5. Voice Dream Reader $9.99 -> $4.99; 7 days left
  6. Busy Beavers Jukebox $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left

Games

  1. Crashlands $4.99 -> $1.99; 2 days left
  2. Knights of Pen & Paper +1 $4.49 -> $2.49; 3 days left
  3. Bridge Baron $19.99 -> $12.99; 5 days left
  4. Ys Chronicles 1 $5.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  5. Blek $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  6. Dashy Square $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  7. Goat Simulator MMO Simulator $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  8. Kingdom: New Lands $9.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
  9. Rusty Lake Hotel $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  10. Rusty Lake: Roots $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
  11. Space Food Truck $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
  12. Autumn Dynasty - RTS $4.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
  13. Doom & Destiny $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  14. Doom & Destiny Advanced $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  15. Her Story $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  16. Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  17. Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  18. Rubek $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  19. The Last Dream (Full) $4.99 -> $2.49; 7 days left
  20. Wizards and Wagons $4.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
  21. Sentinels of the Multiverse $6.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
  22. Sonya The Great Adventure Full $4.99 -> $2.49; Time left not specified
  23. This War of Mine $14.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified

Icon packs & customization

  1. Cyklus Watch Face $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  2. Flasia HD $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  3. Linear Art HD $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  4. LAURUS Next Launcher 3D Theme $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
  5. STALLION Next Launcher Theme $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
  6. TRIADA Smart Launcher Theme $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
  7. AMETAL Smart Launcher Theme $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
  8. TRIADA Poweramp skin $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
  9. TRIQUA Go Locker Theme $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. TypIt Pro - Text on Photos $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  2. GIF PartyPro - GIF Video Booth $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  3. Vape Tool Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  4. Vital Tones Anxiety Pro $7.49 -> $4.99; 6 days left
  5. Vital Tones Astral Travel Pro $5.49 -> $3.49; 6 days left
  6. Vital Tones Sexual Arousal Pro $4.49 -> $2.99; 6 days left
  7. Vital Tones Stuttering Pro $8.99 -> $5.99; 6 days left
  8. Yes or No Tarot - Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  9. Vip Betting Tips $27.99 -> $15.99; Time left not specified