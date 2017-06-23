If you're interested in this deal, you'll have to act quickly. Right now a third-party seller on Amazon has the Xperia XA1 for $250. Should you show up a bit late to this particular party, you can still pick one up for $260 sold directly by Amazon. Whatever your preference, this is a decent price for Sony's mid-range XA1.

There are a few potential drawbacks with this device. Sony used a Helio P20 Mediatek SoC in it. So if you are interested in ROM support, that could be a concern. It also only has a 720p resolution, but that might be partially mitigated by the 5" display size and high brightness. But, if you can get past those potential issues, the rest of the specifications are pretty decent.

The Xperia XA1 comes with 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, and has microSD expandability. The camera, though, is one of the best features on the phone. It has a 23MP Sony Exmor RS sensor with an f2.0 aperture. Given the size of the aperture and the resolution of the sensor, I wouldn't expect the best low-light performance. But in sufficient lighting conditions, the camera is still likely to please.

If you are fast enough, you can grab one now at $250. But should that seller run out, you can still pick one up for $260. Assuming, of course, that it interests you.