Another day, another phone to get Android 7.0 Nougat. This time it's the 2016 AT&T LG K10's turn. This particular phone has been a bit ignored by AT&T. Their support page shows this is only the 2nd update the device has ever received. At least the jump to Nougat includes the April 1st security patches, so it should be reasonably secure for some time if AT&T doesn't keep it up to date.
You should see a notification for the update soon. If not, AT&T has instructions at their support page for how to download the update. The instructions are included below:
Update & verify softwareTo update the software
- Make sure your device is sufficiently charged and connected to Wi-Fi.
- From the device home screen, pull down the notification shade and tap Settings.
- Under the General tab, tap About phone.
- Tap Software update > Update Now.
- Follow the on-screen prompts to download and install the update.
- The device automatically restarts once the new software successfully installs.
To verify the update
- From the device home screen, pull down the notification shade and tap Settings.
- Under the General tab, tap About phone.
- Tap Software info.
- The device has the latest software if the Baseband version, Build number, and Software version match the current update details.
The build number for this update is NRD90U, and the "Software version" is K42520c. Before this update, the K10 was running Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. And while it's only being updated to 7.0 and not the latest 7.1, it's still a hefty bump for the unfortunately ignored phone. Hopefully AT&T can keep it up. Security updates shouldn't be overlooked.
- Source:
- AT&T
