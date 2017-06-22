If there's one thing that Motorola consistently does well, it's budget phones. All three variants of the Moto G4 - the normal, Plus, and Play - were some of the best inexpensive phones on the market last year. Now that the Moto G5 is out, we've seen the G4 Play drop to $100 on occasion, and now it has happened again.

If you need a refresher, the G4 Play has a 5" 1280x720 display, a Snapdragon 410 CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. It has pretty great band support too, and works on both GSM and CDMA networks. Motorola is starting to roll out Android 7.0 Nougat to the G4 Play, but it's not clear when/if the North American model will get it.

You can find the G4 Play on B&H at the source link below.