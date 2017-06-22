Until recently, it almost seemed like most phone manufacturers were skipping Android 7.1 in favor of the upcoming Android O release. Thankfully, we've seen several manufacturers start to push 7.1 updates to at least some of their devices, and Sony's Xperia X and X Compact phones are up next.

If you're not familiar with the phones, the Xperia X was launched at MWC 2016, and the X Compact was announced later in September. Both phones were already updated to Android 7.0 before this. The 7.1 update has a build number of 34.3.A.0.194, and includes the June 2017 security patches.

Let us know in the comments if you have an X or X Compact, and if it was updated.