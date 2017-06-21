Uber is in damage control mode following a string of negative stories in the press. It's gotten so bad that CEO Travis Kalanick has stepped down. So now, Uber is launching a program to appease its drivers called "180 Days of Change." The first change is tipping, which somehow Uber hadn't added in its eight years of existence.

Riders will now be offered the option to tip their driver when rating a ride. It includes buttons for $1, $2, and $5 tips, as well as a custom option. Uber says it will not take a cut of tips—that all goes to the driver and can be cashed out at any time with Instant Pay. In addition, drivers will now get paid if they wait more than two minutes for a rider (so don't be late). Drivers can also set their own destinations so they'll only get riders who are going in the same general direction.

Tipping is rolling out slowly in the US with just three cities supported at launch: Seattle, Minneapolis, and Houston. Uber plans to add more cities in the coming weeks until all US cities have tipping by the end of July 2017. There's no word on tipping outside the US.