As great as LineageOS and other ROMs are, they wouldn't be possible without a custom recovery available for the device. TWRP is usually pretty quick to support new devices, with older phones and tablets being added to the list frequently too. Since our last post, TWRP has added support for 17 more devices, including the LeEco Le Pro 3 and Xiaomi Mi 6.

To make things easier, here are all the new devices in a list, because nobody has time for reading:

Razer Forge TV (pearlyn)

Xiaomi Mi 6 (sagit)

LeEco Le Pro 3 (zl1)

Android One Fourth Generation (GM6ssprout)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 LTE 2016 (gts210velte)

Samsung Galaxy S5 Mini Exynos (kminilte)

Samsung Galaxy Tab E SM-T377P (gtesqltespr)

Samsung Galaxy Tab E SM-T560NU (gtelwifiue)

Samsung Galaxy J5 3G SM-J500H (j53gxx)

Samsung Galaxy J5 LTE SM-J5008 (j5nltechn)

Samsung Galaxy J5 LTE SM-J500F (j5ltexx)

Samsung Galaxy J5 LTE SM-J500FN (j5nltexx)

Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime SM-G530MU (gprimeltezt)

Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime SM-G530FZ (gprimeltexx)

Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime SM-S920L (gprimeltetfnvzw)

Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime SM-G530P (gprimeltespr)

Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime SM-G530T/T1/W (gprimelte)

That is a metric buttload of Galaxy J5 and Grand Prime variants - Samsung needs to calm down. As usual, you can download the TWRP recovery image for each device manually, or download the TWRP app (linked below) to flash the recovery from your phone and keep it updated.