If you suffer much from FOMO (Fear of missing out, as the kids say), then Snapchat's latest feature will ease your anxieties. The popular image messaging app now has something called the "Snap Map," a heat map overview of where your friends are. So the next time you want to know where all your friends are, a quick glance will let you know.

Users can choose if they want their location to appear on others' maps. Even if your location is set to be shared, your position will only be shown while the SnapChat app is actually open.

Snap Inc. posted about the change on their news page earlier today, but so far an associated update hasn't actually rolled out for any of us. In the meantime, you can download the current version over at Google Play. Or, you can jump ahead of the curve and pull down the latest version with the feature over at APK Mirror.