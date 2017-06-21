It's easy enough to use your phone as a boarding pass, but did you know it can also double as your passport? Well, with Mobile Passport it can. And, it has just been updated on the Google Play Store to work in one more major US airport. Now users flying through LAX can also make use of the convenience.

Mobile Passport has been around for a few years now, and it's really been picking up steam. Just last month it was even updated for PHX, as well as to include fingerprint support, compounding the convenience. But so far it isn't supported at every airport, and LAX was a pretty large omission. It is, after all, the second busiest airport in the US behind ATL. But now, people flying in and out of LA need not worry.

The full list of supported airports is below:

- Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL)

- Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport (BWI)

- Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

- Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

- Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

- Denver International Airport (DEN)

- Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

- Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

- Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

- Miami International Airport (MIA)

- Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP)

- Newark International Airport (EWR)

- New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

- Orlando International Airport (MCO)

- Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

- Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU)

- Sacramento International Airport (SMF)

- San Diego International Airport (SAN)

- San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

- San José International Airport (SJC)

- Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

- Tampa International Airport (TPA)

- Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)

- William P. Hobby International Airport (HOU)

The recent update also adds support for the Fastport Passport renewal service, so you can renew your passport just a bit more easily. The changelog is included below:

WHAT'S NEW + Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) ✈️ + Fastport Passport renewal service + Improvements and bug fixes Your reviews & feedback are important to us. If you like our service, show us some love with a ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ rating. We are always happy to hear your ideas & improvements – write to [email protected]