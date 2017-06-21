LG and Android Police are teaming up to give a lucky reader a brand new LG G6. Even better, with the unlocked version just released to the public, the winner will get the unlocked version to use with their favorite carrier.

The G6 is LG's latest flagship phone and is a worthy successor to past generations. It boasts a 5.7", QHD+ (564 ppi) display with Dolby Vision HDR and protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 3. The backside of the G6 is covered with Gorilla Glass 5 and the phone is IP68 water and dust resistant; in other words, it's ready for whatever you throw at it.

As you would come to expect with a flagship from LG, the camera is at the top of its class. On the back, there is a dual-camera setup with 13MP wide- and standard-angle lenses and more features than you'll know what to do with.

The G6 also boasts a Qualcomm 821 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and 32 GB of internal storage. The battery has a 3300 mAh capacity and should last you at least a full day of use. Check out Rita's review and LG's official site for all the details.

To win the contest, you must have a US mailing address. You will be getting the 32GB, black version.

